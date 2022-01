Maiquel Falcao, who once competed under the UFC and Bellator banners, has died after being stabbed in Pelotas, Brazil. Gaucha ZH reports that Falcao was stabbed in the stomach outside of a bar. The incident is said to have occurred around 3 a.m. local time. Falcao was taken to a hospital but he has passed away.

