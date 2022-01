Of all the bags that Carrie Bradshaw carried throughout the years, the Fendi Baguette purse remains the most memorable. The iconic style, which first appeared in the infamous robbery scene from Season 3 of Sex and the City, and recently made a comeback in And Just Like That..., is as symbolic and recognizable as the character’s blue Manolo Blahnik heels. Last year, Fendi released the purple sequin style for purchase, much to the delight of fans, and this month its back with more surprises. There will soon be a Fendi x Sarah Jessica Parker pink sequin Baguette bag up for grabs. (The glamorous accessory made its debut in episode 9 of And Just Like That... on Thursday, Jan. 27.)

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO