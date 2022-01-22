Why East And South-East Asian Representation Is Important – And The 8 Models To Know Now

Fashion history is quietly being rewritten in a clean, white atelier in Paris’s second arrondissement. Unlike the fashion scenes often shown on film, with haywire antics and chaos, the Kenzo atelier is remarkably calm. No cross talk, no giant cups of coffee, not even music playing in the background. Thank Nigo, the brand’s 51-year old creative director who is preparing his debut men’s and women’s collection, for the positive, at-ease vibes. When we speak over Zoom on Thursday, he wears a denim trucker jacket, his signature cap, two face masks, and a large silver ring, speaking pointedly and intensely though his translator and smiling – which I can tell only by the occasional glint in his eyes. Even with the language and technological barriers between us, his certainty resonates. This is a guy who knows he’s making the right moves.

