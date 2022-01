“Ralph was a dear friend of mine from the late ‘50s – he used to broadcast every night from WSM out there on the hill. We – Roger Miller, Hank Cochran, me – would all be out roarin.’ I remember Roger saying ‘lets go to WSM and aggravate Ralph.’ Roger would do all his crazy stuff, I wouldn’t talk too much. Ralph was not only a good friend, but in my opinion the voice of Country music for decades. He had that ’network’ voice – the voice of God for our genre. He knew everything there was to know about everybody and everything. Of course we miss him and we all loved him.” – Bobby Bare, fellow Country Music Hall of Fame member and Grand Ole Opry member.

