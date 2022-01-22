ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Saturday Pix - 6 Plays!!!!(Updated)

Last night we recovered with a nice winning night after having one of our worst nights in over a month the previous night. The last few nights road teams have had a slight edge, 5-3 for road teams last night. Totals 5-3 over the total and favs were 6-2! 1st-period totals...

WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
Wednesday Night Pix - 2 Plays!! (updated)

ANA/TOR - The Leafs have been off Saturday and the Ducks are on a 5 game east coast roadie, they beat Boston on Monday to start it off too! Toronto -282 is a steep price, pass for me. SJ/WASH - Both teams are struggling big time, Sharks have lost 4...
NHL
Caps, Oilers, Wild, Avalanche in on Fleury(E4), Wed's Buzz

More coming as I work on a few things, including my look at the Western Conference teams with the most guys you would trade a tenth overall pick for AND a what could be a developing story in Philly…but as always, when a rumor pops up we drop all else and chase…especially when that rumor pertains to a goalie who may be the BEST deadline pickup in net we have ever seen.
NHL
Flames/Blue Jackets Gameday

The 19-12-6 Calgary Flames are in Ohio today to play the 18-20-1 Columbus Blue Jackets at 5PM MST. The two teams hold similar records in their last ten with Calgary at 4-6-0 and Columbus at 3-7-1. The Blue Jackets are amidst a two game losing streak heading into today’s game and sit thirteen points out of a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Their only win in the last four games has been to the Philadelphia Flyers— a team currently riding a franchise record 13 game losing streak.
NHL
Friday Night Pix - 3 Plays!!!! (updated)

Last night was another night in which the dogs are starting to hit as Vegas has increased the lines for favs to crazy amounts in the hopes of getting back some of the dollars they have lost this month with so many favs hitting! Home teams and favs were only 6-4 while the over had a slight edge at 5-3-2. First periods totals were even at 5-5. Small card tonight with only 5 games, analysis below.
NHL
Poll: Should the Capitals Trade for Marc-André Fleury?

You have heard the rumors by now, the Capitals have interest in acquiring goalie Marc-André Fleury. Personally, I would be shocked to see this ever come to fruition given his time in Pittsburgh. The Capitals goaltending this season has been inconsistent to say the least. I am 100% in favor of the Caps acquring a goalie this year...but maybe someone a little cheaper. Lets check out how Vitek Vanecek, Ilya Samsonov, and Marc-André Fleury all stack up against other goalies in the league who have played a minimum of 10 games played:
NHL
CBJ G40– Calgary is a Cup Contender

Daryl Sutter knows what he is doing because he knows how to win games and championships. Sure, he has media attention from his press conferences and his wonderful phrases and blurbs, but he has won. He also has guys on his team that he has won with. Fourth liners Trevor Lewis and Brad Richardson were on the 2012 team; Lewis was on the 2014 roster; while Milan Lucic was on the his roster from 2015-2018.
NHL
Avalanche Rally For 17th Consecutive Home Victory

Another game, another win at the old Ball Arena. This Colorado Avalanche rallied from a 3-1 second period deficit to steal a 4-3 OT win against the Boston Bruins. It was the 17th straight win at home for the good guys and another come-from-behind triumph for a team that can simply turn it on when they need to.
NHL
Will The Devils Rekindle That Magic?

After getting blown out by the Dallas Stars 5-1, the New Jersey Devils fly south to play the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena. Remember when the Devils beat the Lightning on November 20th and had a winning record of 8-5-3? Since then, it has been a major rollercoaster ride. The Devils own a 7-16-2 record with only 16 measly points. Now their record stands at 15-21-5 with 35 points. Is this the new era the team was referring about when they unveiled those awful third jerseys?
NHL
Playing the Blues Means Tkachuk Rumours — Stomping the Blue Jackets

Ah the “all is lost moment”. Does anyone remember the lows being experienced by the Calgary Flames collective following a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators at the Scotiabank Saddledome on January 13th?. Since then, the Flames have outscored the opposition 21-7. Shot totals? 188-104 in favour of...
NHL
Back Home, Cats vs Knights

The Panthers return to Florida tonight and gear up to play the 25-15-3 Las Vegas Golden Knights. The Cats went 3-2-0 on their recent Canadian-Pacific Northwest swing, where their road game consistency issues were still a bit noticeable. Calgary: 5-1 (L) Edmonton: 6-0 (W) Vancouver: 2-1 (W) Seattle: 5-3 (L)
NHL
Shaking up the lines and looking for non-rentals?? Leafs vs. Ducks

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs return home for the first time in three weeks to play the Anaheim Ducks in an empty Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The Leafs went 3-2-1 on their six-game road swing and are coming off a 3-1 win over the NY Islanders, but that has not stopped head coach Sheldon Keefe from stirring the pot when it comes to his forward lines.
NHL
Martin starts, Garland returns vs. Jets as the Canucks' Allvin era begins

Thursday, January 27 - Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets - 5 p.m. PT. The Vancouver Canucks will kick off the Patrik Allvin era with a four-game road trip heading into the All-Star Break. That action starts Thursday in Winnipeg, against the stumbling Jets. In Tuesday's 3-2 home overtime loss to...
NHL
Leafs give up another lead, but shoot down Ducks; New Convo

Leafs give up another lead but shoot down Ducks, New Convo. For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs keep making things difficult on themselves. After coming off a long road swing and allowing multiple-goal leads to evaporate in four of the six games, the Leafs returned to an empty Scotiabank Arena, jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but could not hold the lead for a regulation win. Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews tallied in the shootout for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
NHL
Crowdsourcing: Evander Kane; Did Edmonton Make a Good Signing? Fri's Buzz

Quick hit this morning with more on the way after the podcast. Yesterday the Oilers signed Evander Kane. The money isn't a lot and its pretty easy to see how if he stays out of trouble he can add to your scoring. But the Oilers need goaltending. And they need every bit of cap space to make that happen.. If the Oilers find themselves not able to get their goalie because they are unable to open up 750k in Cap space remember this move...
NHL

