On 49th Anniversary of Roe V. Wade, Ruling’s Future in Doubt

The U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing a woman’s right to have...

KXLY

Sen. Murray to discuss abortion rights ahead of Roe v. Wade anniversary

SPOKANE, Wash. — Senator Patty Murray announced she will meet with Spokane patients, providers, and advocates about protecting abortion rights. She said she hopes to hear directly from patients and providers on the importance of Roe v. Wade, and the need to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. She plans to hold a virtual roundtable with representatives from Planned Parenthood and local patients on Thursday.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Masking Tension Reports in Supreme Court: 'I'm Choosing to Be Safe'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is speaking out amid reports of mask-related tension between herself and fellow Justice Neil Gorsuch. While appearing virtually on Tamron Hall's eponymous show Wednesday, the host asked Sotomayor, 67, about the "rare statement" she and Gorsuch, 54, released last week, denying that she had asked him to wear a face mask, amid her own ongoing decision to do so.
Stephen Breyer: Why justice is stepping down from Supreme Court after rebuffing calls to retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spent the last year fighting to keep the polarisation and politicisation that have swept through American politics out of the judiciary. But his decision to retire with the Senate under Democratic control reflects a recognition that his heartfelt efforts had to give way to political reality. Mr Breyer, who was named to the high court in 1994 by then-president Bill Clinton, became a target of left-wing anger last summer when the court ended its 2020-2021 term without an announcement that he would step down to allow President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to name his...
Homeless See Progress from COVID-19 Policies, But Can it Last?

Billions of dollars have poured in from federal and local governments to help America’s homeless survive the coronavirus pandemic. And this spending is helping – for now. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias examines whether the strategies spurred by the pandemic could be a long-term solution to this chronic U.S. problem.
Bill Maher Fires Back At Those Who Say His Politics Have Changed, Blames Looney Left Policies

Bill Maher saved his best for last on his Friday night Real Time on HBO. After bland discussions on civil liberties, Covid-19 rules, affirmative action, and whether actual partisan combat may be brewing, he turned his guns on an unexpected target – the leftist progressives whose crazy demands have turned real life into comedy gold. Maher noted a recent statement by a Fox News commentator, who suggested he’s gearing up to run for president, which critics saw as a sign that he’s changed. “I am not,” he insisted. “I am still the same unmarried, pot-smoking libertine I always was.” The recently...
Stephen Breyer is set to retire – should his replacement on the Supreme Court have a term limit?

A vacancy sign hangs above the Supreme Court bench following reports on Jan. 26, 2022, that long-serving liberal justice Stephen Breyer is set to retire. Names are already being thrown around in the media as to who will replace him, aided by helpful hints from President Joe Biden himself. But whoever it is can, depending on their age, expect a lengthy spell on the bench of the highest court in the land. Precedent shows us that justices tend grow old in the position. Breyer is one such example. When he joined the Supreme Court in 1994, he was an already very accomplished...
Breyer to retire from Supreme Court: reports

Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire from the Supreme Court, according to multiple reports, ending a nearly three-decade career on the bench and clearing the way for Democrats to seat the liberal jurist’s replacement on the 6-3 conservative majority court.
