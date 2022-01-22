Fire Captain Who Survived Station Shooting Sues LA County, Gunman's Estate

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Los Angeles County Fire Department captain who survived his injuries after a firefighter engineer shot him and a second colleague at the Agua Dulce station is suing Los Angeles County and the gunman's estate for assault and battery and negligence.

The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was brought Thursday by Capt. Arnoldo V. Sandoval, who says he suffered serious injury, including paralysis, and is seeking unspecified damages.

Representatives for the county and the estate of Jonathan Patrick Tatone, who wounded Sandoval and fatally shot 44-year-old Firefighter Engineer Tory Carlon before killing himself, could not be immediately reached.

For years prior to the shooting, the 45-year-old Tatone exhibited ``threatening, bullying, combative, angry and unstable behavior, all of which was known to his supervisors, the suit alleges.

Sandoval and Carlon were working at Station No. 81 on Sierra Highway on June 1 when the off-duty killer arrived, an argument ensued and Tatone shot both men, authorities said.

Tatone left for his Acton residence, which he set afire before shooting himself to death.