ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Pioneers dominate Colorado College in Game 1 of battle for the Gold Pan

By Eden Laase Eden.laase@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0GU3_0dsjoDmu00
Crews worked on finishing touches on the ice and logos at Colorado College's new Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs on Aug. 24, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette) Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

Noah Prokop skated between the face off circles, connected with the puck, and fired a shot toward the Denver goal. It collided with the pads of DU netminder Magnus Chrona and the Tigers rushed back to the bench for a line change.

In the grand scheme of hockey, the shot was run of the mill, but unfortunately for the Tigers, it was a unique moment during the first frame. Because Prokop’s attempt was the only shot on goal CC (6-12-3, 3-71) recorded in the first 16 minutes.

They ended the period with 3 total, but were still well behind DU’s 13.

Those first-period numbers are indicative of the entire contest, and DU (15-5-1, 8-3-0) dominated from start to finish for a 5-0 victory on Friday at Magness Arena.

”It’s the little things early on that either give your opponent momentum or you know, you fight your way through it and you survive a little bit,” CC coach Kris Mayotte said.

While the Tigers struggled to get the puck near DU’s goal, the Pioneers had no shortage of chances.

DU controlled possession in the first, and stopped the Tigers from generating chances, taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The goal came on the only power play of the period, after Tyler Coffey was whistled for tripping.

Cole Guttman took a shot from just inside the left face off circle, before skating around the CC defense to get his own rebound. The second time, he connected, and DU took a 1-0 lead with 3:20 gone by in the game.

Prior to the goal, DU had three point-blank shots on the power play, but CC goalie Dominic Basse came up with the saves.

”I thought he gave us a chance, because they were all over us in the first,” Mayotte said of Basse. “He gave us a chance for it to be close after the first, and out response in the second was not good enough.”

Then, in the second frame, the Pioneers took their attack to a new level and poured on three more goals.

”The amount of possession that they had, you start giving those players (the Pioneers) confidence, and you‘re in for a long night,” Mayotte said. “You’re asking for trouble.”

The No. 5 Pioneers are first in the country in goals per game (4.65 per game), and their offense lived up to expectations.

Brett Stapley started off the second with an even-strength goal at 5:13, before assisting on another score seven minutes later.

The senior fired a pass in front of the net where Ryan Barrow was waiting to tap it in.

The fourth goal was scored by Cameron Wright.

DU added a fifth in the final frame, scored by Carter Mazur.

“It’s definitely the deepest team I’ve been a part of the last few years,” Barrow said. “It’s exciting to go out there and score goals. It’s a lot of fun to watch.”

Colorado College got its first sweep of the season over Miami on Jan. 7 and 8 before going on a COVID pause that postponed its series with Western Michigan. Prior to taking on DU, the Tigers were on a three-game win streak, their first consecutive victories of the season.

During that stretch, CC played some of its best hockey. Against DU, it was the opposite.

”We just weren't willing to put pucks deep and make it a 200 foot game,” Mayotte said. “We kept giving them short ice. And that's that's a problem.”

DU outshot CC 36-19 and scored on both of its power play attempts. Meanwhile, CC was shutout for the fourth time this season. This is the first time the Tigers failed to score a goal since a 0-0 tie with Minnesota Duluth on Nov. 13. This was the 12th time DU scored at least five goals in a game.

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ed Robson Arena, where DU will look to complete the sweep and claim the Gold Pan trophy.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gazette

Colorado College looks to rebound against Omaha after being swept by Denver

Kris Mayotte didn’t have much to be happy about last weekend after his Colorado College team got shut out twice and swept by Denver, but there was one bright spot. In an up-and-down season, where CC followed up it’s best series (two wins over Miami) with its worst (Denver), the play of Dominic Basse and Matt Vernon has been consistent. Something the rest of the Tigers are looking to find themselves.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Gazette

Colorado College tops No. 16 Omaha 4-1

Despite being outshot by Omaha, Colorado College was able to make more of its chances to secure a 4-1 win on Friday at Ed Robson Arena. Brett Chorske scored first for the Tigers on a power-play to give them a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Tommy Middleton gave...
OMAHA, NE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Avalanche recall F Dylan Sikura with MacKinnon reportedly still being evaluated

DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche recalled Dylan Sikura from the Colorado Eagles (AHL) on Thursday morning ahead of a meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks, Sikura’s former team. It’s the forward's second recall of the season. Sikura has 14 goals and 17 assists through 29 games with the Eagles, leading the team in goals and points. He’s scored in seven of his past 10 games. Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon had his...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Pioneers#Tigers
The Key West Citizen

Alberts on the radio: Many end zone bleacher seats to be widened at Memorial Stadium for 2022

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said Wednesday that, while the modernization of Memorial Stadium will occur over several years, one change is going to be implemented before the 2022 season begins. Some of the seats in the stadium are getting wider. Alberts, during his hourlong appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program, said that many of the bleacher seats in the end zones at Memorial Stadium will be widened from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

The 3 Husker position groups that will look completely different when spring ball arrives

As the calendar closes in on a turn to February and a recruiting dead period arrives at the end of the weekend, the Nebraska football program settles into four weeks of weight room work before spring ball begins. With a group of 16 midyear enrollees part of that mix and set to participate in spring ball when it opens Feb. 28, the Huskers have completely overhauled several position groups and infused new blood into nearly every part of the roster. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy