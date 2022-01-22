Price of cars - new or used - continues to drive upward

Welcome everyone, to the weirdest used car market of all time. According to CarGurus, the average used car price in America clocked in at $30,766 as of January 2022. While this means that your old car is worth way more than you think, it poses an interesting question. Why buy a used car when you could bag a new car for the same money? Upon pitching this idea, an interesting debate broke out over the best new car for $30,766. Suggestions of sports cars and hybrids and small crossovers were flung across email chains like Mardi Gras beads. The vaunted battle of left-brain sensibility and right-brain hedonism brought about many bright ideas, though consolidation seemed tricky. Nevertheless, we did manage to come to a conclusion. Without further ado, here are the new cars we’d buy for the average price of a used car.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO