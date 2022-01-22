New initiative aimed at helping youth play tennis

SAN DIEGO – A new year breeds new opportunities for kids in San Diego to fully reach their potential in the sport of tennis.

The Youth Tennis San Diego and the Barnes Tennis Center are teaming up to run a new initiative called Junior Tennis Underwriting Masterplan, or JUMP. By removing fees, its purpose is to make it easier for kids 12 and under to compete in level seven USTA tournaments and Junior Circuit events held at the San Diego center.

The inspiration for the initiative comes from Barnes’ signature outreach program, After School Tennis.

“One of the things that I started doing was just doing site visits,” Barnes Tennis Center general manager Ryan Redondo said. “I would go out to Urban Village, I would go down to Chula Vista to our programs and I just saw these kids that were just extremely talented and loved playing tennis and wouldn’t have the means to take a tennis lesson.”

Redondo added, “My team at Barnes, we just started thinking, how do we get these kids to also learn how to compete? Because there are so many life skills that you learn when you compete in anything.”

In removing the financial burden on families, Redondo believes it’ll benefit kids even more in the long run, learning more about the sport of tennis itself.

“They’re going to find more love, inspiration for the game,” he said. “When they get to be around other kids, when you have 150 other kids around you also at the same level playing tennis, I think the social aspect is going to grow and it can change the dynamics of the game of tennis.”

While the initiative just started this year, Redondo hopes it will continue even after 2022.

Those interested in learning how to participate in these free tournaments can go directly to the Barnes Tennis Center at 4490 W. Point Loma Blvd. for help signing up. Sponsors also are being sought for the program.

