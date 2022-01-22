ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hit and killed by teen driver in Spring Valley

By Dillon Davis
 7 days ago

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a teenage driver in a Volvo Friday night in Spring Valley, California Highway Patrol officers said.

According to CHP, the crash happened at approximately 7:09 p.m. on Sweetwater Road north of Saint George Street. Officers say the pedestrian was hit when he stepped out from the sidewalk to cross the street and wound up “directly in front of the Volvo.”

The pedestrian, who was not publicly identified, was badly hurt and later was pronounced dead at the scene, Officer Matthew Baranowski said in a news release. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of the victim and he will be identified pending family notification.

Neither the 17-year-old Chula Vista boy driving the vehicle nor his juvenile passenger were hurt, Baranowski said. Officers are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

No further information was provided by authorities.

