NBA

Grayson Allen: Bucks guard ejected for flagrant foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

By Chance Linton
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen was ejected in the third quarter of Friday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for a hack on Alex Caruso. The foul occurred midway through the third quarter after the Bulls pushed the ball up...

247sports.com

