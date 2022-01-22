ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black River Falls tops Avalanche 4-2

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)–The Avalanche struck first, but the Tigers...

Knights get medieval on Lancers

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)–In a close contest, Luther was able to edge out La Crescent 57-48.
Davison’s early 3s push No. 11 Badgers past Nebraska 73-65

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, freshman Chucky Hepburn added 13 in his return to his home state and No. 11 Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 73-65. Wisconsin bounced back from a 12-point home loss to Michigan State last Friday to win for the eighth time in nine games. The Badgers have won five straight conference road games.
RiverHawks stay perfect in conference play, 67-55

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT)–Tomah hung through most of the contest, but the RiverHawks pulled away to stay perfect in the MVC, 67-55. Noah Compan lead all RiverHawks with 15 points.
Giannis Antetokounmpo named an NBA All-Star for the sixth time

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Giannis Antetokounmpo is now a six-time NBA All-Star. And for the sixth straight year, the Milwaukee big man has been named a starter. Giannis was voted in after averaging 28.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks through his first 40 games.
Central’s Jackson Warren commits to Northern State Football

Central star wide receiver Jackson Warren is committing to Mike Schmidt’s program at Division 2 Northern State. The RiverHawk senior announced the news Wednesday on his Twitter account. Warren was a touchdown threat every time he touched the ball last fall, rushing for almost 11 yards a carry on...
Stepp's Top 10 Games of 2021: No. 4 - Stratford vs. Falls City

In an unlikely state title matchup featuring two squads from opposite ends of the state put on an absolute show in the first game of a state title tripleheader on December 16. Stratford behind an absolute dominant second half rallied from a halftime deficit to take down Falls City 39-27 to bring home their fourth state title in school history.
Onalaska takes care of Logan, 71-43

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)–T.J. Stuttley scored 19 points to help lead the Hilltoppers past their conference foe, 71-43.
UW-La Crosse splits Beauty and the Beast meet

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Eagles gymnastics were victorious in their effort against UW-Eau Claire, while wrestling fell to UW-Oshkosh for the first time since 1989.
No. 10 Eagles fall just short of upset vs. No. 5 Pioneers

No. 10 UW-La Crosse men’s basketball let a 14-point slip away on the road Wednesday night, as No. 5 UW-Platteville escaped their home floor with a 76-72 win over the Eagles. The win snapped UWL’s eight-game winning streak and knocked the Eagles down to 6-3 in WIAC games. The Pioneers improved to 7-1 in conference.
Todd leads Lancers past Cardinals

Carter Todd led La Crescent boys basketball to a 65-53 home win over Lewiston-Altura Friday night. La Crescent is 6-1 in conference games.
Aquinas Wrestling stays hot, beats Sparta

After surrendering a few pinfalls in the lighter weight classes, Aquinas Wrestling stormed to a 60-18 home win over Sparta Thursday night. Aquinas is unbeaten in MVC duals.
Panthers stay perfect in Coulee Conference

West Salem boys basketball earned a 76-62 conference win at home over Black River Falls Thursday night. Evan Anderson led all scorers with 27 points for the Tigers, while Peter Lattos led the Panthers with 24 points. West Salem remains perfect in Coulee Conference games.
Aquinas boys fend off Holmen

Aquinas boys basketball used strong defense and clutch late buckets from Will Skemp and Quinn Miskowski to beat Holmen 52-41 at Aquinas Friday night. Skemp and Miskowski each had 13 points.
