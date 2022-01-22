Black River Falls tops Avalanche 4-2

Freshman Faith Williamson finished with 18 points while senior Paulina Paris added 17 to lead Saddle River Day, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 81-27 win over Westwood in the Bergen County Women Coaches Association Tournament in Saddle River. Sophomore Julianna Almeida chipped in with 11 points...
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)–In a close contest, Luther was able to edge out La Crescent 57-48.
The Alexandria boys hockey team improved to 10-6-1 and 6-2-1 in Central Lakes Conference play with a 2-1 victory over Sauk Rapids-Rice Thursday. Alexandria has swept the season series against Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-13, 2-6 CLC) with Thursday’s win and a 9-4 win on Dec. 14, 2021. Senior Josiah Gronholz...
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, freshman Chucky Hepburn added 13 in his return to his home state and No. 11 Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 73-65. Wisconsin bounced back from a 12-point home loss to Michigan State last Friday to win for the eighth time in nine games. The Badgers have won five straight conference road games.
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT)–Tomah hung through most of the contest, but the RiverHawks pulled away to stay perfect in the MVC, 67-55. Noah Compan lead all RiverHawks with 15 points.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Giannis Antetokounmpo is now a six-time NBA All-Star. And for the sixth straight year, the Milwaukee big man has been named a starter. Giannis was voted in after averaging 28.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks through his first 40 games. In last year’s...
Central star wide receiver Jackson Warren is committing to Mike Schmidt’s program at Division 2 Northern State. The RiverHawk senior announced the news Wednesday on his Twitter account. Warren was a touchdown threat every time he touched the ball last fall, rushing for almost 11 yards a carry on...
In an unlikely state title matchup featuring two squads from opposite ends of the state put on an absolute show in the first game of a state title tripleheader on December 16. Stratford behind an absolute dominant second half rallied from a halftime deficit to take down Falls City 39-27 to bring home their fourth state title in school history.
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)–T.J. Stuttley scored 19 points to help lead the Hilltoppers past their conference foe, 71-43.
It was a shot-for-shot battle Petersburg boys basketball was able to win over the Dinwiddie Generals in their gym for a 56-53 victory.
Petersburg's Bernard Fuller was able to go to the basket for an easy layup and was able to help force a turnover on defense. But the Generals were able to...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Eagles gymnastics were victorious in their effort against UW-Eau Claire, while wrestling fell to UW-Oshkosh for the first time since 1989.
No. 10 UW-La Crosse men’s basketball let a 14-point slip away on the road Wednesday night, as No. 5 UW-Platteville escaped their home floor with a 76-72 win over the Eagles. The win snapped UWL’s eight-game winning streak and knocked the Eagles down to 6-3 in WIAC games. The Pioneers improved to 7-1 in conference.
Carter Todd led La Crescent boys basketball to a 65-53 home win over Lewiston-Altura Friday night. La Crescent is 6-1 in conference games.
After surrendering a few pinfalls in the lighter weight classes, Aquinas Wrestling stormed to a 60-18 home win over Sparta Thursday night. Aquinas is unbeaten in MVC duals.
West Salem boys basketball earned a 76-62 conference win at home over Black River Falls Thursday night. Evan Anderson led all scorers with 27 points for the Tigers, while Peter Lattos led the Panthers with 24 points. West Salem remains perfect in Coulee Conference games.
Aquinas boys basketball used strong defense and clutch late buckets from Will Skemp and Quinn Miskowski to beat Holmen 52-41 at Aquinas Friday night. Skemp and Miskowski each had 13 points.
