Dolly Parton at the BBC, Saturday, 20.30, BBC2

Music legend Dolly Parton has shared a lyric video for her brand new single "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans." The track comes from her forthcoming album, "Run, Rose Run." Dolly had this to say about the new song, "So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs. Whether they're running from anything or not, they're running towards a future. That's what 'Big Dreams and Faded Jeans' is all about. I am so pleased to finally share the first song from this exciting new album with all of you!"

