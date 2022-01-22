ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dolly Parton at the BBC, Saturday, 20.30, BBC2

By TV Cream
tvcream.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Dolly night on BBC2, much of it repeats including the biography from the Christmas before last,...

www.tvcream.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

PICTURES: Dolly Parton Through the Years

Dolly Parton has been one of country music's most recognizable stars since her entree into the genre in the 1960s. By now, her story is one that is familiar to most country fans: The singer's East Tennessee upbringing wasn't an easy one, but she was able to begin her career on radio shows at a young age and make it to Nashville to pursue a music career when she was 18.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

11 Charming Dolly Parton Quotes on Life, Love, and Everything In Between

Dolly Parton has had something of a renaissance in recent years. There was a podcast, Dolly Parton’s America, devoted to her rise; a Netflix show, Heartstrings; a musical and a book, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics; all topped off with a festive movie, Christmas on the Square. Decades after she first stepped into the spotlight, the queen of country music (and her rhinestone-embellished attire) still inspires a love that knows no bounds.
CELEBRITIES
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Happy 76th Birthday Dolly Parton!

Today is the birthday of a person who truly has become, and is, a National Treasure!. She is a country music icon. She is a talented actress. She is an incredible business woman and an entrepreneur. She created the Imagination Library so young kids could have books to read. And by all accounts, she is one of the nicest human beings on the planet.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

20 Quotes From Dolly Parton to Keep You Smiling Through the Day

Musical legend and general pop culture icon Dolly Parton has been dispensing wisdom and laughter for 76 years. Best known for her hits "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," she's also a celebrity widely known for her charitable acts (including funding the Moderna vaccine). Dolly's lighthearted can-do attitude and down-to-earth mentality have attracted her many fans and followers, so what's better than a little Dolly wisdom to start the day?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Dolly Parton
WHAS 11

10 amazing Dolly Parton moments from 2021

TENNESSEE, USA — With a career spanning decades, her own amusement park, multiple charities and more, it's no secret Dolly Parton is a very busy woman with no intentions of slowing down. To celebrate her 76th birthday, let's take a look back at 10 amazing Dolly moments from the...
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton's Sister Rachel Starred in a '9 to 5' Sitcom in the '80s

Dolly Parton is a globally recognized singer-songwriter, actor and philanthropist, but she's not the only artist in the family. As Dolly fans know, talent runs deep in the Parton crew. Her sister Stella is an actor and country singer who scored a hit in the '70s with "I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight," brothers Randy and Floyd were both talented songwriters and Dolly's sister Rachel Ann George (formerly Rachel Dennison), the youngest of the Parton siblings, is a singer and actor who's performed alongside her famous sister and even played a role that Parton originated in the smash hit film 9 to 5.
CELEBRITIES
mediafeed.org

Watch Dolly Parton shut down Barbara Walters with style & grace

Dolly Parton has long been someone to admire. Her talent, her charity work, her kindness and intelligence (not to mention she has written some of the greatest songs of our collective experience) have all made her the point of much admiration, and deservedly so. But not everyone over the years...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
purecountry1067.com

Dolly Parton Launches Cake Mix

Dolly Parton has partnered with Duncan Hines for a line of cake mixes and frosting that will bear her name and image. The Dolly Parton Duncan Hines collection will include, Southern Style Coconut Flavoured Cake Mix; Southern Style Banana Flavoured Cake Mix; Creamy Buttercream Frosting, and Chocolate Buttercream Frosting. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
987thebull.com

Dolly Parton Is Cookin In The Kitchen

The Queen of Country DOLLY PARTON can now add another line to her impressive resume as “Cake Boss”. Dolly has cooked up a bold, star-studded, bright pink line of Southern-inspired cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines. Dolly says she has always loved to cook and in the...
CELEBRITIES
WKRC

From rags to rhinestones, country superstar Dolly Parton turns 76

WASHINGTON (SBG/WKRC) - Singer songwriter Dolly Parton turned 76 on Wednesday. Born the fourth child of 12, her official website says she grew up in Locust Ridge, nestled against the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. The typical saying is from "rags to riches" but in Parton's case, it's more of...
CELEBRITIES
Hickory Daily Record

Dolly Parton denies long-standing rumor

During an interview with Today, the 76-year-old country icon was asked about a long-standing claim that she has her breasts insured. Parton explained that the rumour originated after actress Betty Grable insured her legs and she made a joke about doing the same for her breasts.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Dolly Parton Streaming 'Big Dreams And Faded Jeans' Lyric Video

Music legend Dolly Parton has shared a lyric video for her brand new single "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans." The track comes from her forthcoming album, "Run, Rose Run." Dolly had this to say about the new song, "So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs. Whether they're running from anything or not, they're running towards a future. That's what 'Big Dreams and Faded Jeans' is all about. I am so pleased to finally share the first song from this exciting new album with all of you!"
CELEBRITIES
southernthing.com

Vote for the best Dolly Parton song

We all love our queen Dolly Parton. She breaks Guinness world records. She inspires Italian fashion designers. And she has some really incredible songs. Which made us wonder: What do y'all think is the best Dolly Parton song? We all know she has hundreds of fantastic songs, so we narrowed it down to her absolute classic songs, from "Jolene" to "Here You Come Again."
MUSIC
wvlt.tv

How Dolly Parton gives back to her hometown

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton celebrated her 76th birthday Wednesday. In honor of her birthday, WVLT’s Kyle Grainger recounts the many contribution the East Tennessee icon has initiated to touch the people of her hometown of Sevierville. Not only is Dolly the largest employer, but perhaps the...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Wide Open Country

12 Country Songs With Lyrics Inspired By Dolly Parton

Ever since she emerged as a country star in the '60s, Dolly Parton has inspired everyone from upstart musicians to established names to sit down with a guitar and write their truth. In the following 12 instances, either Parton's sincerity and style or the characters living in her musical multiverse...
MUSIC
Mysuncoast.com

Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection

(CNN) - Dolly Parton certainly isn’t slowing down; now she’s launching a line of cake mixes with Duncan Hines. “I have always loved to cook, and I am so happy to share some of my southern favorites with you,” she says in a promotional video. They’re called...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy