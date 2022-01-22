ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nevius: Playoffs tighten pressure on 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo

By CW NEVIUS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KeHn3_0dsjh0Qv00

It is hard to play quarterback in the National Football League ...

... as Jimmy Garoppolo reminds us every weekend.

In the five-plus years he’s been with the 49ers, he’s been through nine stages of the life and times of a quarterback. They are:

1. Unabashed adoration. 2. Unfortunate injury. 3. Mild concerns. 4. More injuries. 5. Deeper concerns. 6. Replacement drafted. 7. Benching demanded. 8. What? Playoffs? 9. Never mind.

Which brings us to Saturday, accepting the Jimmy that we have, not the Jimmy we wish we had.

If you follow any team and player for years, you start to pick up personal quirks and tendencies. Think Brandon Belt looking at a close pitch for strike three because he thinks he’s the master of the strike zone.

For Garoppolo, it is interceptions. Full term papers have been written about what they mean. Pointy-headed analysts say the 49ers are 2-6 when he throws a single interception.

So apparently, if he throws a pick the game’s over. You’d think the other 59 minutes and 30 seconds would have something to do with the outcome, but apparently not.

Now, a little reality check. During the regular season Garoppolo threw 12 interceptions. That’s not even in the top 10. Matt Stafford, of the NFC West champion Rams, threw 17. So did 2020 first overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

AFC East champ Buffalo QB Josh Allen threw 15. Garoppolo is down the list, tied with Tom Brady, who also threw 12.

But, you say, it isn’t how many he throws, it is when he throws them. And he does toss some howlers.

In last week’s Dallas game, he surely had the Jimmy-doubters leaping off the couch when he airmailed a pass directly to a Cowboys defender in the game’s final 10 minutes.

It gave Dallas a short field and gave Dak Prescott a chance to run the ball into the end zone. That cut the 49ers’ lead to 23-17 and set up a possible Cowboys comeback.

So yeah, bad throw.

Know who else had a critical interception? Prescott. When he was picked off by K’Waun Williams in the third quarter, it gave the Niners the ball on the 26. On the next play, Deebo Samuel had that remarkable touchdown run.

Which, as it turned out, was the margin of victory. So who threw the more consequential interception?

And as much as we ding Garoppolo for not throwing deep, you have to admit he made some impressive third-down throws in Dallas.

He’s also proved to be surprisingly deft at fourth-quarter drives. Bleacher Report credits him with “three fourth-quarter comebacks and three game-winning drives.”

So yeah, some good, some bad. But we’re looking at Stage 2 of the playoffs, so right now the good outweighs the bad.

Also, it should be noted that playing QB for Kyle Shanahan does not appear to be a beach vacation.

He admits he is stingy with the compliments, but he also has shown a little tendency for under-the-bus tossing.

At the end of the Dallas game, all the 49ers had to do was get a first down and the game was over. The Cowboys couldn’t stop the clock and time would run out.

Shanahan called a quarterback sneak, which was successful, and all was well until officials announced that a 49ers lineman had false-started. Trent Williams had been put in motion and didn’t come to a full set position before the snap.

Shanahan said it was Garoppolo’s fault. He “got real excited,” the coach said, and didn’t wait for Williams to get set.

Which is true. He should have waited.

My question is, it’s a quarterback sneak — why are you putting someone in motion? To try to draw the Cowboys offside?

And if you insist on putting someone in motion, why make it Williams, an offensive tackle who surely does not have much experience in doing that?

That was a lot of window dressing for what may be the simplest play in football. And one that has been consistently successful with Garoppolo. Why not just run the play and not overthink it?

Shanahan also has that old-school coaching mindset about injuries.

Remember when it leaked out that Garoppolo had a thumb injury? Shanahan said it was a “sprain.”

But reports quickly began to circulate that it was more serious and Shanahan finally acknowledged that it was a torn ligament and chipped bone.

You have to feel like Garoppolo was getting a little frustrated with the “he’ll be fine” happy chat. Surely it wasn’t an accident that, when asked how it felt, he said “it (effing) hurts ... it feels like the web in your hand is tearing a little bit.”

We have now revisited the injury transparency question when Shanahan announced that Garoppolo has “a slight sprain” of his throwing shoulder. And he added that the thumb was a greater concern that the shoulder.

But Garoppolo said the shoulder was just as problematic as the thumb, making it sound more than “slight.”

In fact, I am not totally convinced that we won’t see Trey Lance in this game. Reporters have documented how Garoppolo threw before the shoulder injury (really well) and after (not very well.) It could be enough to get him out of the game at some point.

If that happened, we would see how the 49ers’ apprentice quarterback plan has worked. Lance is supposed to be watching and learning this season.

I’m sure he is. And I bet I can tell you one thing he’s learned.

This is a lot of pressure.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Trent Williams
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Kellen Moore News

On Friday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on a local radio show. While he was on the show, he spoke about the Cowboys coaching staff. Although he remained silent on Mike McCarthy’s future last week, Jones made it clear McCarthy was never in danger of losing his job.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Get Encouraging Jimmy Garoppolo Injury News

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was always going to be playing through at least one injury in the NFC Championship Game. Fortunately, it looks like he may no longer be playing through two. The 49ers officially removed Garoppolo’s strained shoulder, suffered in the team’s wild card win over Dallas, from the injury report today.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Afc East#Cowboys#Presc
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Garoppolo’s inspiring message to 49ers fans ahead of Rams clash

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a clash in the NFC Championship game this weekend. One of the biggest factors in this game is the performance of not only the players, but the fans, specifically the 49ers’ contingent. San Francisco’s fans have infiltrated the past couple of road stadiums they’ve played in, including Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, the last time these two teams met. The Rams organization has seemingly pulled out all the stops to attempt to prevent such a takeover from happening again. 49ers quarterback delivered an inspiring message to the 49ers’ faithful ahead of the clash vs. the Rams, via NFL.com.
NFL
New York Post

The Jimmy Garoppolo trade narrative has completely changed for 49ers

Everything is coming up 49ers these days – especially when it comes to their quarterback. San Francisco is gearing up to play in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday against the division rival Rams after digging themselves out of a 2-4 start to the season – in large part due to the steady, if unspectacular, performance from QB Jimmy Garoppolo. As a result, he seems to have lifted his team’s fortunes in more ways than one.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

What shoulder injury? 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo getting healthier

On Wednesday, 10 days after Garoppolo was injured in a wild-card win at Dallas, his shoulder issue was not listed on the team’s post-practice injury report before the NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Rams. Garoppolo remained on the injury report because of his fractured right thumb. “I...
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Fred Warner Explains why the 49ers Locker Room Trusts Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo's performance has nose dived since the playoffs began. In the regular season, he completed 68.3 percent of his throws, tossed 20 touchdowns passes and 12 interceptions and posted a quarterback rating of 98.7. Through two postseason games, Garoppolo has completed 61.4 percent of his throws, tossed 0 touchdown...
NFL
watchstadium.com

Should 49ers Move On From Jimmy Garoppolo This Offseason?

Jimmy Garoppolo may have led the 49ers to the NFC Championship, but was it because of him, or in spite of him? On “The Rally,” we debate whether the Niners should move on from Jimmy G this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
1K+
Followers
272
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy