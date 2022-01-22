Lane closures on Kalaheo Avenue, Kailua due to water main break
he Board of Water Supply (BWS) said that one lane will be closed to all traffic fronting 18 S. Kalaheo Ave. in Kailua so crews can respond to a small water main break on Jan. 21.
he Board of Water Supply (BWS) said that one lane will be closed to all traffic fronting 18 S. Kalaheo Ave. in Kailua so crews can respond to a small water main break on Jan. 21.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0