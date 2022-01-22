ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane closures on Kalaheo Avenue, Kailua due to water main break

By Elizabeth Ufi
he Board of Water Supply (BWS) said that one lane will be closed to all traffic fronting 18 S. Kalaheo Ave. in Kailua so crews can respond to a small water main break on Jan. 21.

