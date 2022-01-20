01.19.22 Credit Report Errors / Walmart Vs. Amazon – Grocery Delivery Options.

Customers who order in-home grocery deliveries from participating Walmart stores can now have their items placed in a secure, connected outdoor box. Walmart is partnering with home delivery technology startup HomeValet to offer customers at select Florida locations the option of having their deliveries from Walmart’s InHome service placed outside their home in a HomeValet SmartBox, with 24/7 availability. The temperature-controlled, secure and Internet-connected box enables unattended delivery of fresh groceries and packages directly to consumers' front steps (or wherever they place the box.) It has an uncooled side and a temperature-controlled cooler side with sections for fresh and frozen items.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO