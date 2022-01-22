Rockford area scores for Friday, January 21
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 21 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39).
For highlights click on this link: Local Sports | MyStateline.com
NIC-10 BOYS SCORES
Auburn 77 Hononegah 69 (Knights 10-0 in conf. Chaney scores 27 points, Agee 19)
Harlem 64 Belvidere 26 (Wilson 17 points, Young 16 points)
Guilford 67 Belvidere North 49
East 74 Jefferson 25
Freeport at Boylan PPD
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Auburn 10-0
Guilford 9-2
East 7-2
Boylan 7-2
Hononegah 5-5
Harlem 4-6
Belvidere North 3-7
Freeport 2-5
Jefferson 1-8
Belvidere 0-11
BIG NORTHERN BOYS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 74 Stillman Valley 43 (Dent 21, Hill 18, Crusaders 27th straight BNC win)
Rockford Christian 59 Genoa-Kingston 56
Rock Falls 69 North Boone 47
Byron 60 Oregon 20
NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES
Hononegah 51 Auburn 39
Boylan 73 Freeport 35
Belvidere North 51 Guilford 41
Belvidere 39 Harlem 31 (Harlem shorthanded due to COVID, has only 3 varsity players, the rest were JV)
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Sycamore 60 Ottawa 27 (Sycamore 20-0)
River Ridge/Scales Mound 43 East Dubuque 30
Orangeville 46 Milledgeville 12
Amboy 38 Forreston 15
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0