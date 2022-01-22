ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford area scores for Friday, January 21

By Scott Leber
 7 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 21 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39).

For highlights click on this link: Local Sports | MyStateline.com

NIC-10 BOYS SCORES
Auburn 77 Hononegah 69 (Knights 10-0 in conf. Chaney scores 27 points, Agee 19)
Harlem 64 Belvidere 26 (Wilson 17 points, Young 16 points)
Guilford 67 Belvidere North 49
East 74 Jefferson 25
Freeport at Boylan PPD

UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Auburn 10-0
Guilford 9-2
East 7-2
Boylan 7-2
Hononegah 5-5
Harlem 4-6
Belvidere North 3-7
Freeport 2-5
Jefferson 1-8
Belvidere 0-11

BIG NORTHERN BOYS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 74 Stillman Valley 43 (Dent 21, Hill 18, Crusaders 27th straight BNC win)
Rockford Christian 59 Genoa-Kingston 56
Rock Falls 69 North Boone 47
Byron 60 Oregon 20

NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES
Hononegah 51 Auburn 39
Boylan 73 Freeport 35
Belvidere North 51 Guilford 41
Belvidere 39 Harlem 31 (Harlem shorthanded due to COVID, has only 3 varsity players, the rest were JV)

OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Sycamore 60 Ottawa 27 (Sycamore 20-0)
River Ridge/Scales Mound 43 East Dubuque 30
Orangeville 46 Milledgeville 12
Amboy 38 Forreston 15

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Sotelo and Belvidere North get by Auburn in OT

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Crystal Sotelo is one of the top basketball talents in the NIC-10 this season. She proved it again Thursday night by scoring 29 points in Belvidere North’s 61-55 overtime win at Auburn. Belvidere North improves to 13-9, 8-4 on the season. Auburn is 10-10, 8-5. For highlights click on the media player.l
Perrone picks up his 500th win with Boylan’s victory over East

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It wasn’t just another win for the Boylan Lady Titans Friday evening at Boylan’s gymnasium. Their 74-20 victory over Rockford East gave head coach Paul Perrone his 500th career victory. According to the IHSA website that total makes him the 29th winning girls basketball coach all-time in Illinois history. Perrone was presented with […]
Freeport Aquin assistant basketball coach Adam Holder passes away

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Freeport Aquin school district has been stunned and saddened by the sudden passing Thursday evening of girls varsity assistant basketball coach Adam Holder. Holder experienced a medical emergency while Aquin was playing at Stockton. According to Stockton athletic director John Hammann the game was suspended. Aquin cancelled classes for Friday for its […]
Education
Funeral arrangements announced by Aquin for coach Adam Holder

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Funeral arrangements and visitation for Freeport Aquin coach Adam Holder have been set. You’ll find the information at the bottom of this news release sent out by Aquin High School Friday afternoon. [NEWS RELEASE-AQUIN H.S./Photo provided by Aquin High School] Last night, during the Aquin Varsity Girl’s Basketball game at Stockton, IL, Coach […]
Auburn rolls past Jefferson, now 11-0 in the NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Auburn Knights put another notch on their NIC-10 belt Wednesday evening by winning at Jefferson 76-47. The Knights were again without center Mike Jones, but head coach Bryan Ott was back on the bench after clearing COVID protocols. He missed the Knights game last Friday. Auburn is now 18-3 overall, 11-0 in […]
Malachi Johnson’s 19 points leads Guilford past Boylan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s rare when a Guilford boys basketball team sweeps a season series from Boylan, but that’s what has happened. Three weeks ago the Vikings defeated the Titans 58-50 at Guilford. Wednesday night the Vikings won on the Titan’s court 40-34. Malachi Johnson knocked down five three-pointers for the Vikings including two big ones […]
OSF nurse wins trip to NFC Championship game in Los Angeles

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF nurse Alex Hamm and her husband, Scott, are longtime Los Angeles Rams fans. She was excited to learn she had been handpicked, by Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, to attend Saturday’s game. Alex was one of 12,000 entrants in a contest to win a trip to see the Los […]
Chicago Bears hire Colts’ Matt Eberflus as next head coach

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears are hiring Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach, according to NFL.com. Eberflus, 51, would replace outgoing head coach Matt Nagy. The job would be Eberflus’ first time as head coach. He began coaching as the Browns’ lineback coach in 2009 after serving 17 years as […]
Boylan grad Sharon Sachs to star in ‘Wicked’ on Broadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Boylan graduate Sharon Sachs is set to star as Madame Morrible in Broadway’s “Wicked,” beginning on February 14th. Sachs will take over for current cast member Alexandra Billings, according to Broadway. Sachs graduated from Boylan Central Catholic High School in 1980. She also starred in the film “Judy […]
