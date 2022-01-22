Pikes Pick: Capriotti's American Wagyu sandwich absolutely thumbs-up

Want the best bánh mì in town? Easy. For that, go to Yeh Yeh’s in Lynnwood. While we’d jump over a series of fences Hot Fuzz-style for their grilled pork sandwich (where charred meat bits and salty marinade melt into the mayo-soaked bread) or the tender braised pork with pate, you also shouldn’t miss the flash-fried tofu bánh mì that’s topped with a sweet and creamy dressing, crisp lettuce, and cracked black pepper. Really, you’re in good shape with any rubber-banded-baguette they place in your hands here. And while you’re at it, grab a stiff Vietnamese iced coffee or a side of vegetable spring rolls, too.

