Colorado Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz finally seems to be becoming the backup goalie the team has anticipated he be. Colorado Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz was just credited with allowing four goals, so it might seem a little odd to be asking right now if he’s the “real deal.” However, the desperate Chicago Blackhawks, whio started the season 0-9 and who went into the game 22 points behind the Avalanche, peppered him with 43 shots. A whopping 23 of those shots came in the wild third period, which the team went into up 4-2.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO