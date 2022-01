Korpisalo will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. Korpisalo has just one win in his last nine appearances, sporting a 1-5-0 record and 4.21 GAA. While injuries have certainly played a factor, the 27-year-old netminder appears to have lost the starting job to Elvis Merzlikins and can at best hope for a split share of the workload, especially after giving up three or more goals in all but one of his previous six contests. The Jackets do have another back-to-back on the schedule against Montreal and Florida on Sunday and Monday, respectively, so Korpisalo should get into one of those games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO