Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Adds insurance tally

Haula scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes. Haula opened the scoring at 12:31 of the first period. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a fairly productive January with four goals and 11 points in 15 contests while filling the second-line center role. The Finn is up to 16 points, 69 shots on net, 76 hits, 23 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 40 contests. He'll carry some fantasy value in deeper formats while playing with Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak, but the lack of power-play time Haula receives limits his scoring potential.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO