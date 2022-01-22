Gavin Newsom less warm toward Trump on wildfire aid during VP Harris visit

Rep. Kevin McCarthy joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss the drug and immigration crisis at the southern border. REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: It’s happening, but it’s even worse because what’s going on is even further. People are coming over here illegally in unbelievable numbers. I took a group of Republican congressmen down there a year ago last February. What we discovered, when you sat and talked to the individuals coming across and you asked them why they came, they said, "‘Cause Joe Biden invited me." They believe that based upon what he said, but it’s not just that. If you talk to the mayors along those cities, they have closed their schools for more than 41 days because the cartels are having shootouts coming across that border. The fentanyl is coming from China. I have a senator who told me before COVID they were on a … into China. There was a general in the Chinese army who said, "America is weak because you believe in God and you take fentanyl." You know what’s happening with this fentanyl? There is no longer any border city. Every city in America is a border city. There is enough fentanyl in America today to kill every single American seven times over. The article in my hometown paper today, The Bakersfield Californian, is a mother inviting people to come to son’s funeral to hear about how he died from fentanyl not knowing that he was taking it. It is happening in every single city.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO