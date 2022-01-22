ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gavin Newsom less warm toward Trump on wildfire aid during VP Harris visit

By Brie Stimson
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared to change his tone regarding support from the Trump administration on wildfires Friday while welcoming Vice President Kamala Harris for talks about one of the state's most vexing – and costly – problems. During a news conference with Harris in San Bernardino,...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Biden voter 'disgusted' with the president, says Dem party has become 'unrecognizable'

A Joe Biden voter explained why he became "disgusted" with the president's administration and raised concerns about the direction the Democratic Party is headed. "A year in and I'm disgusted with them both. I'm disgusted with [Vice President] Kamala Harris and Joe Biden," Isaiah Carter, a New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) worker and member of the Democratic Party, told Fox News.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy shares shocking facts about fentanyl

Rep. Kevin McCarthy joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss the drug and immigration crisis at the southern border. REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: It’s happening, but it’s even worse because what’s going on is even further. People are coming over here illegally in unbelievable numbers. I took a group of Republican congressmen down there a year ago last February. What we discovered, when you sat and talked to the individuals coming across and you asked them why they came, they said, "‘Cause Joe Biden invited me." They believe that based upon what he said, but it’s not just that. If you talk to the mayors along those cities, they have closed their schools for more than 41 days because the cartels are having shootouts coming across that border. The fentanyl is coming from China. I have a senator who told me before COVID they were on a … into China. There was a general in the Chinese army who said, "America is weak because you believe in God and you take fentanyl." You know what’s happening with this fentanyl? There is no longer any border city. Every city in America is a border city. There is enough fentanyl in America today to kill every single American seven times over. The article in my hometown paper today, The Bakersfield Californian, is a mother inviting people to come to son’s funeral to hear about how he died from fentanyl not knowing that he was taking it. It is happening in every single city.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Government
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Government
Fox News

13 Senate Democrats voted against Black female judge nominated by Trump

President Biden pledged this week to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer in an offering to the progressive left. While Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman has received support from Democrats who see it as a win for diversity, over a dozen Senate Democrats previously tried to block a Black woman from the federal judiciary when she was nominated by former President Trump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Hannity: Democrats' 'dereliction of duty' on violent crime 'diabolical'

Sean Hannity criticized liberals in the wake of New York Police Department Officer Jason Rivera's murder in Friday's opening monologue of "Hannity." " … Democrats' dereliction of duty on the issue of violent crime is as undeniable as ever," he said. "It's just disgraceful. It's diabolical, and it is destroying our great American cities. People aren't safe and secure. There's no law and order."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Trump White House#The U S Forest Service#Del Rosa Fire Station#The San Bernardino Sun#Democrat
Fox News

Jen Psaki clashes with liberal MSNBC host over Biden's filibuster flip-flop

White House press secretary Jen Psaki's appearance on MSNBC Thursday wasn't the normal friendly affair as she clashed with left-wing host Mehdi Hasan. During an appearance on "The 11th Hour," Psaki was pressed by Hasan over the timeline of Biden's decision to change his mind and openly support the idea of changing the Senate filibuster, with the latter relentlessly questioning Psaki as to why it took so long for him to complete his turn on the issue.
POLITICS
Fox News

Senate Republicans quiz Biden admin on TSA allowing illegal immigrants to use warrants for ID

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans have written to the Biden administration, requesting information about the Transportation Security Administration's practice of allowing illegal immigrants to use civil immigration arrest warrants as identification and warning that the practice is a security threat. "Permitting the use of ICE arrest warrants as travel documents...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Game on in New Hampshire Senate race as two Republicans jump in

New Hampshire Senate president Chuck Morse says he isn’t going to let a powerful winter storm get in the way of his formal U.S. Senate campaign launch. The longtime business owner and Republican state lawmaker is scheduled to declare his candidacy at an outdoor kickoff event at his florist, nursery and garden center in southern New Hampshire on Saturday morning, just a major nor'easter smashes into New England.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Joe Concha rips Biden for not backing police: Find one speech where supporting cops is the central theme

Fox News contributor Joe Concha criticized President Biden, the media and liberal lawmakers on "The Story" Friday for failing to adequately condemn police shootings and crime. JOE CONCHA: This isn’t hyperbole. Another cable news network on their media show tried to tell us this is exaggerated, this is hyperbole. Crime is a problem, but not that big of a problem. Poll after poll, more than eight in 10 Americans say they’re deeply concerned about crime. It’s a top issue for voters along with inflation. The president is polling in the 30s on approval on this issue. Try to find one speech, one where supporting police officers and law enforcement is the central theme. Where is "60 Minutes" on this by the way? Look at the editorial pages of The Washington Post. I see one on Trump worship, as far as an opinion. One on President Biden, "It’s time to end the death penalty," is the call. Another one about the cakes of Britain are hot on Boris Johnson’s trail. Nothing condemning these police shootings, nothing talking about crime and what we need to do to stop it, not just adding more police officers, but DAs that actually enforce the law.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Fox News

707K+
Followers
139K+
Post
605M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy