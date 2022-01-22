Beyond Celiac Names Edward Lewin to Board of Directors

RADNOR, PA — Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, US Inc. announced the recent publication of “Safety and efficacy of daridorexant in patients with insomnia disorder: results from two multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trials” in The Lancet Neurology. Daridorexant 25 mg and 50 mg improved sleep outcomes, and daridorexant 50 mg also improved daytime functioning, in people with insomnia disorder, with a favorable safety profile.1 The overall incidence of adverse events was comparable between treatment groups in adults and older adults (aged 65 and over) with insomnia.1 As reported, daridorexant 50 mg demonstrated statistically significant improvements in the primary endpoints of sleep onset and maintenance as well as the secondary endpoints of total sleep time and daytime sleepiness.1.

