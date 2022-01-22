ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Beyond Celiac Names Edward Lewin to Board of Directors

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Beyond Celiac announced that Ed Lewin, Vice President of Government & Public Affairs at the LEGO Group, has been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors. Prior to joining the LEGO Group in 2020, Lewin served a decade at Hewlett-Packard, latterly as Vice President...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

VSBLTY Partners With Farleigh Group to Market Security Technology Throughout EU

PHILADELPHIA, PA — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) this week announced that it is partnering with Farleigh Consultants Ltd, currently a division of Profile Security Group Ltd., to market advanced security technology solutions in the United Kingdom and the European Union. VSBLTY’s technology includes...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors Develops International Partnership to Build African Neuroscience

Mr. Chaka Fattah, Sr. (right), CEO & Founder, Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors and Professor Amadi O. Ihunwo (left), founder, Brain Wellness Initiative (Submitted Image) PHILADELPHIA, PA — Recently, Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors LLC (FNGA), a consulting firm founded by former U.S. Congressman Chaka Fattah, Sr., committed to advancing brain science and health related research efforts worldwide, and the Brain Wellness Initiative of Africa (BWI) executed an agreement for a five-year partnership. The parties were brought together through the efforts of Luminous Strategies LLC, a Pennsylvania-based government relations and public policy firm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Ocugen Announces Nirdosh Jagota, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Compliance & Safety

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced the recent appointment of Nirdosh Jagota, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President (SVP), Regulatory Affairs, compliance and safety. He’ll be responsible for ensuring the global strategy, development and execution of regulatory activities for the company’s pipeline, including gene therapies and vaccines, are...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nottingham, PA
Chester County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Ingage and Leap Strengthen Partnership with a New Integration

YARDLEY, PA — Ingage announced their new integration to give contractors a seamless, in-home sales process. Leap gives residential contractors the ability to digitize every stage of the in-home sales process including estimating, financing, contracting, and real-time communication. Created by seasoned home improvement professionals, Leap’s application helps businesses eliminate errors and increase efficiency by simplifying and automating the day-to-day sales process. Now contractors can seamlessly jump from Leap into Ingage to present for the customer, through a deep link in the “Resources” tab.
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

OpSec Security Launches Enhanced Functionalities of Its Trademark Insight Licensing Management Platform

LANCASTER, PA — OpSec Security this week launched a comprehensive update to its license management solution, Trademark Insight™. With these updates, brands can now further automate and customize their licensing workflows, personalize reporting and invoicing outputs to meet their brand standards, control brand usage painlessly, and track and collect royalties owed more accurately.
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

Blank Rome Welcomes Corporate Litigation Partner in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Blank Rome LLP is announced that Barak Bassman recently joined the firm’s Philadelphia office as a partner in the Corporate Litigation group. At Blank Rome, Barak will notably advise healthcare and other clients in both general trial and dispute resolution as well as antitrust litigation and counseling. Barak joins Blank Rome from Troutman Pepper where he was a partner in the firm’s business litigation practice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#University Of London#Europe#Politics#The Lego Group#Hewlett Packard#Birkbeck College#Beyond Celiac
MyChesCo

Colorcon Ventures Invests in Intelligent Pharma Manufacturing System Provider Apprentice.io

HARLEYSVILLE, PA — Colorcon Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Colorcon Inc., has invested in Apprentice.io, a provider of Intelligent Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) designed specifically for the life sciences industry. Apprentice offers a dynamic, end-to-end platform with a suite of software applications designed to streamline batch-based manufacturing and...
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Genesis HealthCare Raises Approximately $100,000 as a National Team for Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Nearly 70 teams affiliated with Genesis HealthCare joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease. Despite the pandemic, participants for the National Team raised approximately $100,000 to fund Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs. Genesis HealthCare has continued to add to their lifetime achievement of more than $1,000,000 in support of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MyChesCo

Facet Life Sciences Announces Spinout of Software Division to Kivo

WAYNE, PA — Facet Life Sciences announced it is spinning out its popular Gemstone Electronic Document Management System to an independent company named Kivo with new leadership and investment. “The decision to spin Gemstone out reflects the potential the product has demonstrated in the market and our desire to...
SOFTWARE
MyChesCo

ETC Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

SOUTHAMPTON, PA — Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) announced that Mark Prudenti has decided to leave his position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue an opportunity outside the company. ETC’s Board of Directors has initiated the process to identify qualified candidates to fill the position. Robert...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
MyChesCo

Axalta’s Radar Transmission Simulator Receives 2022 BIG Innovation Award

GLEN MILLS, PA — Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) announced its Radar Transmission Simulator (ARTS) with Color Palette Optimizer for Autonomous Vehicles was named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). The annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products and people that bring new ideas to life in innovative ways.
GLEN MILLS, PA
MyChesCo

Tekni-Plex Acquires Assets of Fibro Corporation

WAYNE, PA — Tekni-Plex has acquired assets and licensed technologies of Fibro Corporation, a Tacoma, Washington-based company that develops and manufactures innovative molded-fiber packaging. The transaction strategically expands Tekni-Plex’s materials science solutions in the fresh food marketplace to include a broader range of sustainable, pulp-based packaging solutions. These...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

ECRI Names Cybersecurity Attacks the Top Health Technology Hazard for 2022

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — ECRI, an independent, nonprofit organization that provides technology solutions and evidence-based guidance to healthcare decision-makers worldwide, lists cybersecurity attacks as the top health technology hazard for 2022 in its just-released annual report. Cybersecurity incidents can disrupt more than business operations, warns the nation’s largest federally...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

The Lancet Neurology Reports Impact of Daridorexant

RADNOR, PA — Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, US Inc. announced the recent publication of “Safety and efficacy of daridorexant in patients with insomnia disorder: results from two multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trials” in The Lancet Neurology. Daridorexant 25 mg and 50 mg improved sleep outcomes, and daridorexant 50 mg also improved daytime functioning, in people with insomnia disorder, with a favorable safety profile.1 The overall incidence of adverse events was comparable between treatment groups in adults and older adults (aged 65 and over) with insomnia.1 As reported, daridorexant 50 mg demonstrated statistically significant improvements in the primary endpoints of sleep onset and maintenance as well as the secondary endpoints of total sleep time and daytime sleepiness.1.
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

The Center for Breakthrough Medicines and the University of Pennsylvania Partner in the Manufacturing of Gene Therapies

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) and the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program (GTP) have signed a landmark collaboration agreement, to combine Penn’s knowledge and expertise in the development of gene therapies with CBM’s manufacturing capacity and singular focus on advanced therapies.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy