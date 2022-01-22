Peep the Flamingo Pink Details on the New Nike Air Force 1 "Valentine's Day"

Teased ad nauseam since December 2020, the Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” is finally set to release on February 25th after a number of delays. Predominantly dipped in a ruby tone, the upcoming retro quickly garnered comparisons to the “Motorboat Jones” colorway that dropped in December 2012 as part of the Air Jordan “Kilroy Pack,” a collection of six sneakers inspired by various alter-egos Michael Jordan went by following his first retirement from the NBA. In comparison to its “Challenge Red” predecessor, however, the “Chile Red” option boasts its scarlet hue much more prominently across its upper, going as far as delivering it in patent leather fashion right above the midsole. Outsoles, lace loops and detailing throughout the heel deliver “Black” contrast, which unquestionably nods to the Chicago Bulls’ team colors.

