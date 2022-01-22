ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What links snooker players, race walkers and flamingos? The Saturday quiz

By Thomas Eaton
 7 days ago
Photograph: Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Questions

1 What “died at the Oval on 29 August 1882”?

2 What defines a Weird society?

3 Which TV show took its title from a Whiskas advert?

4 Which wonder of the ancient world may not have existed?

5 On what does Nikkie de Jager offer online advice?

6 Which medieval dynasty was named after the broom plant?

7 Which political document sold for $43m last year?

8 What was traditionally stored in a fiasco?

What links:

9

Indian cobra; red fox; common buzzard; Eurasian lynx?

10 Cheviot; Donegal; Harris; Saxony; Yorkshire?

11 James Webb; Cheops; Hubble; Astrosat?

12 Dapple; Modestine; Benjamin; Puzzle?

13 Snooker players; race walkers; flamingos?

14 Îles Sorlingues; Îles Anglo-Normandes; Orcades?

15 Woolworth; Singer; Metropolitan Life; Chrysler?

Know all about Nikkie de Jager? Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Answers

1 English cricket (mock Ashes obituary).

2 Western, Educated, Industrialised, Rich and Democratic.

3 8 Out of 10 Cats.

4 Hanging gardens of Babylon.

5 Makeup/beauty (NikkieTutorials on YouTube).

6 Plantagenet (from Latin name planta genista).

7 US constitution (original copy).

8 Chianti wine.

9 Zoological triple tautonyms: naja naja naja; vulpes vulpes vulpes; buteo buteo buteo; lynx lynx lynx.

10 Types of tweed.

11 Space telescopes.

12 Literary donkeys: Don Quixote; Travels With a Donkey in the Cévennes; Animal Farm; Chronicles of Narnia.

13 One foot on the ground (in the rules, in the case of snooker and race walking).

14 French names for British archipelagos: Isles of Scilly; Channel Islands; Orkney.

15 Early-20th-century New York skyscrapers.


