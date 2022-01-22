ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Chris Boardman to lead new walking and cycling body in England

By Peter Walker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19udJa_0dsjacRh00

Former Olympic champion Chris Boardman has promised to take England’s streets back from motor traffic after being given a powerful new official role which will see councils rated, Ofsted-style, for how well they make space for cycling and walking.

Boardman, who won gold in the velodrome at the 1992 Games and raced in the Tour de France, has been named as the first head of Active Travel England (ATE), which will hand out funding for cycling and walking schemes and oversee designs.

One particularly significant change will make ATE a statutory consultee on any big planning application, making sure big developments consider how people will access them on foot and by bike, and not just by car.

Related: How can Britain become a ‘great cycling nation’ when it’s so scary to ride a bike? | Adam Becket

Councils could lose funding if they try to install substandard schemes such as paint-only bike lanes, or delay work. The new organisation will inspect what is built and publish annual reports ranking councils on their performance, intended to mimic the role of Ofsted with schools.

“We’ll have the engineering capacity to say, ‘Let’s have a look at the design and we’ll help you,’” Boardman told the Guardian. “But we’ll also have the power to say: ‘It’s not good enough.’”

Boardman, who has given up his role with the Greater Manchester mayor, Andy Burnham, in which from 2017 he was the region’s cycling and walking commissioner and then transport commissioner, said his aim was to create “a quiet revolution” in how people get around.

“Walking and cycling is the foundation of any sustainable transport system. You can encourage people to change all you like, but when it still takes bravery to cross a street, then people are going to drive,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S10j5_0dsjacRh00
Chris Boardman at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona after winning gold in the individual pursuit. Photograph: BTS

“This is about enabling, and encouraging once you have the safe space. The message is: this is for people doing normal things in normal clothes, just having the choice of not having to do it in a car. And it’s in all our interests to face up to that.”

As well as bike paths on main roads, Active Travel England will set out standards for schemes intended to reverse the increasing dominance of motor traffic on smaller roads, where navigation apps have led to an increase in rat-running .

“We have a finite amount of space, and there’s over 20bn more miles being driven around homes than there were a decade ago,” Boardman said. “We’ve co-opted local streets to soak up traffic that roads were never designed for. It’s not going to be easy to unpick, but it’s really worth it.”

About a quarter of households in cities have no car, Boardman noted: “These are their roads and streets, too. Kids don’t have a choice to drive – they have to be driven. And these are their roads and streets, too, and they have the right to use them.”

Related: How a myth about London bike lanes and congestion took off

Based in York with a staff of just under 100, ATE will also offer councils advice on dealing with any backlash over new cycle routes, or motor traffic reduction measures such as low-traffic neighbourhoods.

Some schemes have seen negative media coverage, as well as local opposition which, while generally involving a small number of people, has spooked some councils into reversing changes .

Boardman said: “We always lose sight of the fact that the vast majority of people want this. Every survey you see says, yes, I want my kids to be able to cycle and walk to school, but at the moment I don’t feel able to do anything else but drive them.

“Change isn’t going to be easy, but it’s essential. And it’s inevitable.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

North Sea: Fishermen lucky to survive after line set off WW2 bomb

Fishermen were "fortunate not to be killed" when their boat was thrown about by the blast from a World War Two bomb, a report states. The 15m (49ft) Galwad-Y-Mor was hauling in crab pots off the Norfolk coast when the line disturbed an unexploded bomb on the seabed on 15 December 2020.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Burnham
Person
Chris Boardman
The Independent

Chris Boardman inspired to improve travel after daughter unable to ride safely

Olympic cycling gold medallist Chris Boardman has said he was inspired to help improve healthy travel infrastructure in England after feeling it was not safe for his daughter to ride less than 550 metres to their local park.Mr Boardman, who has been appointed interim commissioner of the new Active Travel England (ATE) by the Department for Transport said he wants to make roads safe for children to ride to school and for adults to cycle to work.ATE is responsible for managing the national active travel budget, awarding funding to projects that improve health and air quality.Speaking about his new...
TRAVEL
BBC

East Suffolk: Cycling and walking plans 'lack ambition'

Measures to encourage people to walk and cycle in east Suffolk are not ambitious enough, according to opposition councillors. The Green Party at East Suffolk Council said safety fears put people off from walking or cycling from place to place. It said the Conservative authority's walking and cycling strategy needed...
INSTAGRAM
BBC

Plymouth gets £80k towards walking and cycling programme

Plymouth City Council has been awarded £80,000 for the next stage of a project aimed at getting more people to take up physical activities. The government funding will be used for a feasibility study into socially prescribed walking and cycling. Health providers and community groups will work together to...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Travel England#Ofsted#Bts
The Guardian

Can cricket spread reach beyond the white middle-class hunting ground?

For those at the sharp end, trying to make county cricket clubs reflect their local communities, these are challenging times. “Some clubs are clearly not going into the BAME communities and nurturing talent from diverse backgrounds,” says Chevy Green, director of the ACE (African Caribbean Engagement) programme. “They stick to what – and who – they know.”
SPORTS
travelawaits.com

Growing U.K. Sinkhole Leads To New Beach On North Sea Coast

What was once a man-sized sinkhole on the coast in northern England has grown larger year after year. It now is approximately 40 feet wide and poses a hazard for people visiting the beach. The National Trust, A UK conservation charity that manages the cliff path around the sinkhole, recently...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Covid news - live: England moves to plan A and lifts all restrictions as UK records 100,000 new cases

England has today moved to plan A measures as Covid-19 infections continue to fall across most parts of the UK. Plan b measures meant people were required by law to wear face coverings indoors in public venues, apart from hospitality, recommended to work from home where possible and required Covid passes to access certain events. These have now been removed.Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s not the end of the road and we shouldn’t see this as the finish line.“The best step that we can all take is to get vaccinated. It was the jabs that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Major campaign to raise awareness of Highway Code changes

More than £500,000 will be spent raising awareness of changes to the Highway Code following concerns that many drivers do not know it is being revamped.The Department of Transport said its road safety offshoot Think! will launch a communications drive in mid-February to ensure “road-users across the country understand their responsibilities”.The Highway Code, which contains advice and rules for people on Britain’s roads, is set to be updated from this weekend to provide more protection for vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.An AA survey of more than 13,700 drivers conducted earlier this month indicated that 33% were unaware...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Lorry Leader obituary

My friend Lorry Leader, who has died from lung cancer aged 67, was an administrator at the Guardian for nearly 20 years. She was a much-loved colleague and sympathetic ally to countless reporters and editors. She was born Sarah Loretta Leader in St Pancras, north London, to Samuel Leader, a...
OBITUARIES
The Independent

ECB warned further action can be taken if racism problem is not dealt with

The England and Wales Cricket Board has been warned it will be held to account by the Government if it does not provide “clear and sustained evidence of cultural change across the sport”.Earlier this month, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee issued a report calling on the ECB to “clean up its act” on racism or face a limit on the public funding it receives.The harrowing testimony of former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq and others on the allegations of racist abuse they suffered resulted in the ECB implementing a 12-point plan to tackle discrimination.There has also been major...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

131K+
Followers
48K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy