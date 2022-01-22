ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A Human Position review – slow, lingering love story in dreamy, small-town Norway

By Peter Bradshaw in Tromsø
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1We65c_0dsjabYy00
‘Beautifully shot’ … Amalie Ibsen Jensen and Maria Agwumaro in A Human Position.

“What is the best thing about Norway?” asks the leading character in this intriguing film from Norwegian writer-director Anders Emblem. Her friend answers: “Mountains? A-ha?” To which the original speaker replies that she was actually thinking more of things like the welfare state. It’s a quibbling, playful, thoughtful exchange, which appears also to coincide with tentative sexual advances, and it’s very characteristic of this elegant, seriocomic, beautifully shot, slow-cinema piece with some great cat acting and quirky touches of Murakami.

Asta (Amalie Ibsen Jensen) is a young woman who lives with Live (Maria Agwumaro) in an airy apartment in the Norwegian port town of Ålesund, opposite a derelict building at which Asta is often seen gazing thoughtfully. Live is a carpenter who specialises in repairing chairs. She also likes to play the electric organ that the landlord has left in the attic. In what appears to be a lull in her personal and professional life, Asta applies to the local newspaper, Sunnmørsposten, for temporary shift work. After working on some stories about fan discontent with the local football team, and greedy developers threatening to destroy the art nouveau architecture for which the town is famous, Asta hits on a story that means something to her: an asylum seeker called Aslan who has been forcibly repatriated. She sets out to discover more about him and appears reasonably content with the resulting sombre article about Norwegians’ troubled conscience – though the question of where Aslan is now is another matter.

In fact, Asta (and Live) may both be more distracted by the issue of Asta’s depression and possible self-harm. Everything that we see on screen: all the slow establishing shots, the angular visual compositions, all the bright, palate-cleansing tableaux of the town and its steep picturesque lanes, the sweet shots of the cat, the newspaper investigating and the chairs … It may all just be displacement activity. It may all simply be about Asta’s healing – or about her reluctance to heal. And this healing also plays a part in the fact that Live appears to be in love with Asta.

And the emptiness of the town is itself arresting. The pandemic isn’t mentioned and no-one is wearing masks. But I wonder if Emblem hasn’t adopted a kind of lockdown aesthetic for his movie, a deliberate dream-like emptiness. A Human Position is a question mark of a film with its elusive, happy-sad tone. It lingered in my mind.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Thick & Tight: Short & Sweet review – a life-enhancing, many-peopled show

Eleanor Perry (Tight) and Daniel Hay-Gordon (Thick) have spent a decade building a unique style, which combines drag, drama, queer culture, lip-syncing, design, mime and high-quality dance. They are extraordinary, and even Perry’s absence from the stage because of Covid couldn’t stop the quality of their working relationship and the power of their imaginations shining through this mixed bill of short pieces.
MUSIC
theplaylist.net

‘Fire of Love’ Review: Volcanologists Doc Tells Story Of A Singular Romance Blazing With Jaw-Dropping Imagery [Sundance]

“Curiosity is stronger than fear,” utters Katia Krafft, via an actress giving voice to her writing, underscoring images of unimaginably scorching lava exploding around her. With her endearingly reckless husband Maurice Krafft, they form the one-of-kind couple that blazes through the arresting documentary “Fire of Love” from director Sara Dosa.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Norwegians
cineuropa.org

Anders Emblem • Director of A Human Position

Shot in Ålesund, Norway, Anders Emblem’s A Human Position [ + ] is a character portrait starring Amalie Ibsen Jensen (who appeared in Emblem's debut, Hurry Slowly, in 2018) as Asta, a local news journalist who is struggling with her mental health. She lives with her partner, Live (Maria Agwumaro), and they enjoy a happy existence playing electric keyboards from the 1990s, and finding and repairing furniture. They also have the cutest cat in cinema. Asta then starts to investigate a story involving an asylum seeker.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Long Walk’ Trailer: Mattie Do Is a First for Laos as Both Female Filmmaker and Horror Director

“Do you want me to bury your corpse here?” Such a dark question from such an innocent boy (Por Silatsa), and yet this sets the tone for “The Long Walk” trailer, which IndieWire exclusively premieres below. The critically acclaimed film by Laos’ first female filmmaker Mattie Do premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 before playing at the Toronto International Film Festival. The time-traveling drama is set in Laos and follows a ghost that can transport an aging hermit (Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy) to the moment of his mother’s death, 50 years prior. “People say they’ve seen a boy walking down the road with...
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

‘Fire of Love’ Tells a Story of Volcanoes, Love, and So Much More | Sundance 2022 Review

For my first film of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, I watched Fire of Love, a documentary about two volcanologists and their incredible love for volcanoes. I’ve always been drawn to documentaries. When I saw Fire of Love, a documentary about volcanoes—or rather, this couple’s love of volcanoes—on the schedule for Sundance, I was intrigued and added it to my list of films to see. I wasn’t sure what to expect from Fire of Love, but what I saw blew me almost completely away.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘A Love Song’: Sundance Review

Dale Dickey and Wes Studi’s intimate performances anchor arthouse debut. Living alone in a rudimentary caravan parked in plot number seven on the edge of a lake in Colorado, Faye’s life has been stripped back to its essentials. A widow in her sixties, she catches crawfish, boils a pot of instant coffee and waits, for a man she’s not even sure she will recognise. His name is Lito, and he was her childhood sweetheart many decades ago. Like her, he is widowed and lonely. And for one day and a night, they share a connection in this subdued but affecting drama which showcases both a stark and striking backdrop and a pair of lovely, intimate performances from character actors Dale Dickey and Wes Studi.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
greensboro.com

Review: 'Small World,' by Jonathan Evison

——— The passengers aboard the Amtrak Coast Starlight are all bound for Seattle. Strangers on a train, they will all be affected by an accident that will derail plans and upend lives. Jonathan Evison's "Small World" features some of the standard elements of a disaster plot: All of the characters have their own reasons for being on that train and readers learn that for some of them, the stakes are high.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Go-Between by Osman Yousefzada review – magic behind closed doors

One day, Osman Yousefzada’s parents removed him from school for six months and took him back to where they were born, on the banks of the Indus. His father had often returned, but his mother had not, and while Osman gazes at jewellery-laden women, at villages that are a “puzzle of alleyways in permanent shadow”, at rounds of Kalashnikov bullets fired into the air at weddings in these border territories between Pakistan and Afghanistan, she caught up on her dead. Taken to England as a young girl, with only a few hours’ warning, she had not been able to say goodbye. Osman, who in England often wondered at how his vivid mother was intermittently flooded with sadness, watches her at her family’s graves. “My heart was inside hers: finally, I understood the crying.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Black people were Hitler’s victims too – that must not be forgotten

Many people, even those with no more than a passing interest in sport, have heard of Jesse Owens, the American athlete who ruined Adolf Hitler’s moment in the sun. For there can be no question that Hitler saw the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin as the ideal platform from which to amplify Nazi propaganda and demonstrate his white supremacist ideology. But Owens, the grandchild of a slave, shattered that illusion.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

131K+
Followers
48K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy