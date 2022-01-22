ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DeAngelo helps Hurricanes beat Rangers 6-3

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 7 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Tony DeAngelo had a goal and two assists against his former team as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Friday night. Sebastian Aho also had a goal and two assists, while Vincent Trocheck, Seth Jarvis, Jesper Fast -- another former Ranger -- and...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Nathan MacKinnon Gets Destroyed By Taylor Hall.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon ruled out after big collision with Hall

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Parayko
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Tony Deangelo
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New York Rangers#The Metropolitan Division#Blue Jackets#The Blue Jackets#Islanders
Midland Daily News

Blue Jackets bounce back, beat Rangers 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly each had two goals and the Columbus Blue Jackets scored four straight to rally from an early deficit and beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Thursday night, breaking a three-game losing streak. Gus Nyquist also scored, Zach Werenski had...
NHL
semoball.com

Troy Terry, Ducks putting together breakthrough season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Troy Terry is the epitome of the Anaheim Ducks' rebuilding efforts over the past four years. After slow progress that could often be characterized as one step forward and two steps back, Terry and the Ducks are putting together a breakthrough season. The right wing already...
NHL
semoball.com

Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as he joins Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) -- Evander Kane knows he will not be universally loved by by fans of the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton is the fourth franchise for the 30-year-old forward whose contract was dumped by the San Jose Sharks. There will be questions about his past, from suspensions due to violations of COVID-19 protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. Allegations of abuse lodged by his ex-wife were not proven in court.
NHL
semoball.com

Raymond helps Red Wings beat Penguins 3-2 in SO

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Lucas Raymond scored the only goal of the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Friday night. Filip Zadina and Givani Smith scored in regulation for Detroit, and Calvin Pickard -- making his second start of the season -- stopped 36 shots through overtime and all three Pittsburgh skaters in the tiebreaker.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
semoball.com

Collins, Young help streaking Hawks beat Celtics 108-92

ATLANTA (AP) -- John Collins and Trae Young each scored 21 points, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 108-92 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points for Atlanta, and Danilo Gallinari had 14 on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. The Hawks shot 46.1%, compared to 34.9% for the Celtics.
NBA
semoball.com

Thursday's Sports In Brief

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. House Oversight Committee will hold a roundtable discussion next week with former Washington Football Team employees about workplace misconduct and sexual harassment. The discussion is set for Feb. 3, a day after Washington reveals its new name. The committee announced the roundtable Thursday. Five former...
NFL
560 The Joe

In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy