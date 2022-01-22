Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of accumulating snow Sunday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 4 a.m. Sunday for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties and last until 4 p.m.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Accumulating snow Sunday

Another light snow chance Monday

Cold week ahead

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will continue to thicken overnight ahead of an approaching clipper system, said Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney. It will be dry at first, but snow moves in during the early morning hours across the northern Miami Valley. Overnight lows fall to the low 20s.

Winter Weather Advisory

SUNDAY: A clipper system will bring accumulating snow to the Miami Valley on Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect generally north of I-70.

Expected Snowfall

Expect snow to move into the northern Miami Valley during the predawn hours of Sunday, and spread east and south through the morning. Snow tapers off shortly after lunchtime. Accumulations will be greatest along and north of US-36 where 2-4 inches of snow may fall.

Road Impacts

In between US-36 and US-35, lighter accumulations of 1-2 inches appear likely. South of 35, accumulations may amount to an inch or less. Roads may become slick, especially across the northern half of the Miami Valley on Sunday. Give yourself extra time to get to where you need to be.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and closer to normal. Chance of a few flurries, mainly across the northern Miami Valley. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature Trend

Best chances appear to come during the evening and overnight hours, and snow remains most likely over the northern half of the Miami Valley. Additional light accumulations may be possible with this system.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, dry and cold with high temperatures in the middle 20s.

7 Day Forecast 7 Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the lower 20s.

Snow Potential

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cold again. Highs near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

