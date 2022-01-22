Lumen outage affecting parts of Magnolia being blamed on vandalism

Crew work to restore service to Lumen customers in Magnolia Friday evening.

SEATTLE — A Lumen outage impacting parts of Magnolia is being blamed on vandalism.

Copper wiring and fiber cables owned by the company were vandalized on the eastside of the Magnolia bridge Thursday, according to Lumen Technologies.

Part of the bridge was closed as a result of the problem.

The fiber cables have been repaired and voice and internet services were restored for some customers in the Magnolia area Saturday morning.

Utility crews are continuing to work to repair the copper wire damage and restore service to all customers.

