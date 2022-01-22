ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCA says end-to-end encryption poses challenge for law enforcers on child abuse

By Dan Milmo Global technology editor
 7 days ago
Apps are seen on an iPhone screen Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The National Crime Agency has said that end-to-end encryption risks “turning the lights out” for law enforcers trying to prevent child abuse, after the UK data watchdog said failure to introduce strongly encrypted messaging poses a risk to children.

The NCA said referrals from social media companies led to 500 arrests and safeguarded 650 children every month in the UK, but that will become “much more challenging” to achieve under widespread use of end-to-end encryption.

The NCA was responding to an intervention by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in the debate over end-to-end encryption, which is taking place against a backdrop of plans by Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Messenger and Instagram apps to incorporate end-to-end encryption on messages next year. The ICO said on Friday that delaying the introduction of end-to-end encryption in communications put everyone at risk, including children, saying that it played an important role in safeguarding privacy and online safety.

Nevertheless, Rob Jones, a director general at the NCA, said: “Strong encryption protects users’ privacy and can provide many benefits, but any move to E2EE [end-to-end encryption] also needs to include measures which maintain the ability to protect children and identify images of abuse. A jump to E2EE without this capability risks turning the lights out for law enforcement worldwide.”

Last year the NCA, which fights serious and organised crime, said serial sex offender David Wilson had used Facebook Messenger and claimed he might have escaped justice if his messages had been end-to-end encrypted.

Jones said tipoffs from tech companies on illegal content played a significant role in combatting abuse. “The nub of the cyber tip regime, used by industry to report child sexual abuse, is content and that allows a very fast dynamic law enforcement response because it enables us to develop suspicion, belief or in other jurisdictions, probable cause. That content will go if the current privacy model lands in the way it’s been described. So all those tips are at risk – all of those tips.”

Stephen Bonner, the ICO’s executive director for innovation and technology, said on Friday that accessing encrypted content was not the only way to catch abusers. He pointed to other methods used by law enforcement including infiltrating abuse rings, listening to reports from children targeted by abusers and using evidence from convicted abusers.

Child safety campaigners have said the encryption plans would prevent law enforcement and tech platforms from seeing messages by ensuring that only the sender and recipient can view their content – a process known as end-to-end encryption. This week a new government-backed campaign was launched saying strong encryption risked “blindfolding” social media companies to abuse.

People’s data in the UK is covered by the General Data Protection Regulation, which states that encryption is one of the security measures that processors and controllers of data – like social media companies – should consider in relation to keeping data secure.

End-to-end encryption protects children, says UK information watchdog

The UK data watchdog has intervened in the debate over end-to-end encryption, warning that delaying its introduction puts “everyone at risk” including children. The Information Commissioner’s Office said strongly encrypting communications strengthens online safety for children by reducing their exposure to threats such as blackmail, while also allowing businesses to share information securely.
Facebook Messenger: The battle over end-to-end encryption

The UK government and a coalition of charities are urging the British public to put pressure on Facebook not to introduce end-to-end encryption (E2EE) on its Messenger service. If Facebook rolls out the ultra-secure messaging system, the campaign says, more children will be put at risk from online predators. The...
Mark Zuckerberg
UK Government Planning Full Media Assault on End-to-End Encryption

The UK government has hired a high-powered ad agency for a full-fledged assault on end-to-end encryption (E2EE). The UK government has long been opposed to E2EE. Despite the importance of E2EE in virtually every aspect of digital life, critics criticize it for making it harder to catch criminals. Politicians in the US, the UK, and other countries often call for encryption backdoors to be created, seemingly oblivious to the mathematical impossibility of simultaneously having strong encryption that protects government officials, journalists, civil rights activists, and everyday users, while also providing authorities with a backdoor.
Home Office loses case over stripping citizenship without notice after challenge by alleged Isis member

The Home Office has lost the latest stage of a court battle over stripping people of their British citizenship.The Court of Appeal found it was unlawful to remove people’s nationality without giving proper notice, after a challenge by a woman who allegedly joined Isis in Syria.The woman, who can only be identified as D4, is being held in the same Syrian camp as Shamima Begum and did not find out her British citizenship had been removed for 10 months.The High Court previously ruled that the decision to remove her British citizenship was “void and of no effect“ because she...
1,382 reports of spiking by injection since September as police warn of 'new phenomenon'

Almost 1,400 incidents of needle spiking have been reported in the UK in just five months, a police chief revealed as he warned of the dangerous “new phenomenon”.Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for drugs, said 1,382 reports of people being spiked by injection had been made to police forces since September.Police are also investigating 14 secondary offences believed to be linked to needle spiking, including sexual assault and theft.By contrast, there were 1,903 crimes that could be related to spiking – either by needle or drink spiking – in the whole of 2019, Mr...
Facebook Rolls Out End-to-End Encrypted Chats for Everyone

End-to-end encrypted chats are now available for all users of Facebook Messenger, the company announced. This includes group chats and calls. Last year, we announced that we began testing end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls. We’re excited to announce that this feature is available to everyone. Now you can choose to connect with your friends and family in a private and secure way.
End-to-End encryption expands to include Messenger Chats

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Facebook Messenger is the most used chat application across the globe due to its...
