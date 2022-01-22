ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Voisin fourth in Big Air event at X Games

By Daily Inter Lake
 7 days ago

ASPEN — Maggie Voisin earned a fourth-place finish in her first event, Women’s Ski Big Air, at the X Games Aspen on Friday night.

Her final score of 70 points, which includes her best two runs, was two points off the third place finisher, Olivia Asselin.

Tess Ledeux won the gold, her best two runs totaling 94 points. Megan Oldham, with 89 points, claimed the silver.

Voisin, a native of Whitefish, will compete in her final event, the Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle, today at 10:30 a.m. The event will be broadcast live on the @xgames YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter and the ESPN app. The Slopestyle event and others will be re-aired on ABC in the 12-4 p.m. broadcast today.

Hellgate Knights down Glacier girls, 55-29

Alex Covill scored 17 points, and Missoula Hellgate pulled way in the second half to down Glacier 55-29 in a Western AA girls basketball game Thursday. The unbeaten Knights (10-0 overall, 5-0 in league) pushed a 22-16 halftime lead out to 41-23 after three quarters thanks to eight points from the 6-foot-5 Covill. Addy Heaphy added nine points for Hellgate, all on three first-half 3-pointers. Sidney Gulick hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Glacier (3-9, 0-7 in league). Hellgate 9 13 19 14 - 55 Glacier 6 10 7...
MISSOULA, MT
Robison, Wildkats handle Polson

POLSON — Maddie Robison scored 24 points Thursday for the Columbia Falls Wildkats in a 61-24 win over Northwest A foe Polson. Robison’s total included five 3-pointers and 3-of-4 free throws. Grace Gedlaman added 10 points for the Wildkats (9-4 overall, 6-1 league). The Wildkats took control of the game early, rocketing to a 31-14 halftime lead, and finished strong, outscoring Polson 19-4 in the fourth quarter. Polson’s Lexi Wirz, Jaivin Bad Bear and McKenna Hanson each scored five points. The Pirates are 4-9, 1-5. Columbia Falls16 15 11 19 — 61 Polson6 8 6...
POLSON, MT
