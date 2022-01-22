Voisin fourth in Big Air event at X Games

ASPEN — Maggie Voisin earned a fourth-place finish in her first event, Women’s Ski Big Air, at the X Games Aspen on Friday night.

Her final score of 70 points, which includes her best two runs, was two points off the third place finisher, Olivia Asselin.

Tess Ledeux won the gold, her best two runs totaling 94 points. Megan Oldham, with 89 points, claimed the silver.

Voisin, a native of Whitefish, will compete in her final event, the Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle, today at 10:30 a.m. The event will be broadcast live on the @xgames YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter and the ESPN app. The Slopestyle event and others will be re-aired on ABC in the 12-4 p.m. broadcast today.