Arizona is set to face Arizona State on Saturday with the status of starting forward Azuolas Tubelis currently unknown. Tubelis played a bit against UCLA this past Tuesday night, but clearly was not his normal self and wad ineffective for the most part. He came off the bench due in large part to the fact that he did not practice during the week and his overall status was not known until Tuesday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO