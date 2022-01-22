PayPal: Time To Buy The World-Leading Fintech

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article

Slight adjustments to management guidance, in addition to a broader tech selloff in response to rising interest rates, have sent PayPal shares into a downward spiral in recent months. Short-term hiccups like this are inevitable and oftentimes present strategic buying opportunities for long-term investors. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), the most accepted digital wallet...

seekingalpha.com

Motley Fool

Is It Finally Time to Buy Intel Stock?

Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and its most recent earnings, reported on Jan. 26. Intel reported year-over-year (YOY) growth of only 3% for its fourth-quarter revenue, even though the semiconductor market continues to boom. Still, I don't believe it's all bad for the company. Here are some highlights from the video.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Purple Innovation Stock: Upside On Reset Expectations

Purple Innovation faced a manufacturing setback last year with disappointing earnings leading to a crash in the stock price. Purple Innovation (PRPL) is a manufacturer and distributor of premium mattresses and related bedding products. The brand is recognized for its unique designs featuring the proprietary "Hyper-Elastic Polymer" which Purple markets as advanced technology to provide "superior comfort". The company has seen strong growth in recent years and was an early pandemic winner, capturing a boost of demand from consumers spending more on home goods. That said, the stock has been under significant pressure following a series of disappointing earnings in 2021 and a softer outlook. Indeed, a manufacturing maintenance incident in Q2 ended up limiting production resulting in poor sales through Q3. The upside here is that the issue has since been resolved while a new CEO is confident in the long-term opportunities. All in all, the company maintains positive fundamentals but will need to prove it can execute on a successful turnaround.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Buy Shopify For Chinese Market Expansion

Shopify stock (NYSE:SHOP) is currently down around 50% from its high in mid-December. That has seen valuations become more attractive for the stock and some new developments, combined with the business trajectory, could make this a good point to consider buying. JD tie-up could boost Shopify coffers. Shopify was caught...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Why Global Payments Is The FinTech Stock Worth Salvaging Over PayPal And Square

Global Payments' renewed focus on core business has helped drive growth. Following a disappointing end to 2021 for FinTech stocks, investors have sifted through the wreckage and picked their winners with Global Payments (GPN) being the headliner. Up 20% since its December low, the stock is outperforming the sluggish -10% and -40% returns of industry stalwarts PayPal (PYPL) and Square/Block (SQ) respectively. Given this surprising trading action, let's dive into the reasons why GPN could be a better bet for 2022 and beyond.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

How to Buy Bitcoin with PayPal in the UK

With Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high in 2021 of £51,000, then correcting back to £27,377 in early 2022, the largest cryptocurrency has been volatile in recent times, gaining unprecedented exposure in social media and financial reports along the way. More and more investors are looking to buy...
WORLD
Reuters

SAP to buy U.S. fintech Taulia; eyes metaverse opportunities

STOCKHOLM/BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - SAP (SAPG.DE) said on Thursday it has agreed to buy a majority stake in privately held U.S. fintech firm Taulia as the German business software group seeks to expand its presence in supply-chain financing and working capital management. SAP, which makes software for managing business...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Walmart-Backed Fintech to Buy Two Companies, Rebrand as ONE

Walmart Inc.’s financial-technology venture agreed to buy two small companies and rebrand itself in a step toward providing an app that enables customers to save, borrow and receive money. The venture, Hazel, will acquire fintech platforms Even and ONE for an undisclosed amount, Walmart said in a statement Wednesday....
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Pinterest Stock?

Pinterest's 2021 drop in monthly active users doesn't tell the whole story, as its user base remains well above pre-pandemic numbers. The company's product innovations enabled its 2021 revenue to exceed 2020 in just three quarters. Pinterest boasts excellent financial health with over $1 billion in cash and equivalents alone...
CNBC

Software group SAP to buy majority stake in U.S. fintech firm Taulia

SAP said on Thursday it has agreed to buy a majority stake in privately held U.S. fintech firm Taulia as the German business software group seeks to expand its presence across supply-chain financing and working capital loans. Taulia works with financial institutions to allow suppliers that use its platform to...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy Now

Lemonade is a provider of insurance products using artificial intelligence to underwrite increasingly popular policies. Over the last few years, SoFi Technologies has grown from a provider of student loan financing to a bank offering a full suite of services to millions of members. Upstart is making credit risk assessments...
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Santander Launches a Buy Now, Pay Later Service to Take on Fintech Rivals

Santander is launching its own "buy now, pay later" app called Zinia across Europe this year. The bank touts its security and prestige as a key factor differentiating it from fintech rivals like Klarna and Afterpay. BNPL programs are incredibly popular right now, and major lenders are looking to get...
TECHNOLOGY
Seeking Alpha

Snap: This Is The Perfect Time To Buy

Shares of Snap went through a near-60% drop in pricing since October as “growth” sold off. Shares of Snap (SNAP) have dropped too much. With growth stocks being extremely unpopular right now, shares of Snap represent deep value and the app’s growth prospects, especially in markets outside of the United States, Canada and Europe, have been discounted too steeply!
STOCKS
ETF Focus

Why The VIX Says This Is The Time To Buy, Not Sell!

If you’re like a lot of investors who have watched U.S. stocks fall precipitously over the past two weeks, you might be feeling a little queasy. At one point, the S&P 500 was down more than 10% from its all-time high. The Nasdaq 100 was down more than 14%. The Russell 2000 nearly touched down 20%. It’s uncomfortable to watch, no doubt about it.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Zendesk: Time To Buy The Dip

There's no arguing it: tech stocks had been hugely overheated since the start of the pandemic, and some level of retrenchment was long overdue. In 2020 and 2021, investors piled into tech thinking that it was the only trade that was immune to wrong - after all, tech is taking over the world! But rising rates in 2022 and a growing fear over valuations have taken a sharp hammer on some of the last several years' best performing trades.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it too risky to buy PayPal stock as it hits a 52-week low?

Paypal broke its 52-week low; now the stock is trading below this low as it seeks some price consolidations. The stock is trading below its five major moving averages, suggesting that it's is under huge selling pressure. The stock’s current pivot price level is $175.4, which is way above the...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

USA: Great Fund, Not A Time To Buy

USA is an equity focused closed-end-fund. The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) is a multi-managed closed end equity fund. USA does not employ leverage. The fund has achieved tremendous results in the past decade, with the 5- and 10-year trailing total returns standing at 20.5% and 15.8% respectively. The vehicle combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers to provide a diversified stock selection process. The fund exhibits risk metrics which are very closely aligned with the S&P 500 Index (0.95 Sharpe vs 1.1 for the S&P 500 and 16.7 standard deviation vs 15.4 for the Index) while managing to outperform the S&P 500 in the past 5 years. From a pure analytical standpoint the metrics highlight the fact that the fund is well constructed, well diversified with a strategy that works. This means that the managers for the fund are doing a tremendous job in picking good equity names, rather than dialing up the risk metrics in the hope they can outperform the index during a risk-on environment.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Investing Ideas: 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy on the Dip

As online shopping grows in market share, so will the need for digital wallets, which bodes well for fintech investors. Today's video focuses on two fintech stocks creating new solutions for customers in the everlasting digitalization era. Here are some highlights from the video. The two stocks are PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)...
STOCKS
