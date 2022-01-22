ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

SPOILER: Impact Digital Media Championship Changes Hands At Tapings

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Cardona is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion. Last night’s Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida saw Cardona capture the title from Jordynne Grace. According to correspondents in attendance, Cardona hesitated to perform his moves on Grace until he snapped...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

WWE Announces Peacock Programming For Rumble Saturday

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for Royal Rumble Saturday. Get set for Royal Rumble with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming. Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest Royal Rumble Matches, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. A...
WWE
PWMania

Seth Rollins Addresses His Reference To Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

During the January 21st 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, there were references made to Jon Moxley by both Seth Rollins and announcer Pat McAfee. Both referred to Moxley as “Mox” and not his WWE name Dean Ambrose. During an interview with TalkSport.com, Rollins commented on the name drop...
WWE
PWMania

What Happened Before & After WWE SmackDown

WWE NXT Superstars worked the pre-show dark matches at tonight’s SmackDown taping from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The matches featured Io Shirai defeating Dakota Kai, and Tommaso Ciampa defeating Roderick Strong. Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne in the SmackDown dark match on January 7, then defeated T-BAR...
WWE
PWMania

Jeff Hardy’s Passion For Wrestling Is Said To Have Been ‘Renewed’

During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Matt Hardy commented on being able to reunite with his brother Jeff now that Jeff is no longer working for WWE:. “When it comes to myself and Jeff teaming up, being the Hardy Boyz, it’s like riding a bike. You just get back on and start peddling. It’s business as usual. That’s one thing that is really cool. I’ve literally been there since this guy was born. We know each other inside and out and it’s going to be fun. Jeff’s excitement and passion for wrestling has been so renewed now that he has this new horizon in front of him. Very excited about that. Without going too much into detail, I’m very excited to where 2022 is going to take the Hardy Boyz. I feel it’s going to be a great year for Matt and Jeff.”
WWE
