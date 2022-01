BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than 3,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate continue to dip, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health. Hospitalizations fell by nine over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients in Maryland to 3,051. Of those hospitalized, 2,480 are adults in acute care and 536 are adults in intensive care. Twenty-nine children are in acute care and six are in the ICU. With the state reporting an additional 4,040 COVID-19 cases, a total of 913,464 cases have been confirmed in Maryland since the...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO