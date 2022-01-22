ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Els, Singh, Ames tied for lead in PGA Tour Champions opener

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Ernie Els was on his way to a big lead until a double bogey slowed his momentum Friday. He wound up with a 4-under 68 and was part of a three-way tie for the lead in the PGA Tour Champions season opener.

Vijay Singh had a late birdie on the par-3 17th for a 67, while Stephen Ames birdied the last hole to join Els at the top in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

And it’s not just that trio, who were at 12-under 132. Eight players were separated by one shot going into the final round on the Big Island.

Jim Furyk, who tuned up for the Champions opener by playing the Sony Open last week on the PGA Tour, began the back nine at Hualalai with four birdies in five holes. He shot a 66 along with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Brett Quigley. They were one shot behind, along with Retief Goosen and Steven Alker.

Defending champion Darren Clarke could only manage a 72, leaving him six shots behind.

Bernhard Langer had a double bogey on the par-3 fifth hole, just like Els, shot a 71 and was five shots behind. The 64-year-old from Germany had knee surgery in the short offseason after capturing his record sixth Charles Schwab Cup title.

Els began the second round with a one-shot lead and quickly went to work with three straight birdies starting on No. 2. But then he took double bogey on the fifth hole.

Singh, who took bogey on No. 5, followed with two straight birdies. But he never caught up to Els until his birdie on the 17th.

David Duval, making his debut on the 50-and-older tour, had a 70 and was at even-par 144, 12 shots behind.

___

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau highlight notable PGA Tour players to miss 2022 Farmers Insurance Open cut

SAN DIEGO – It’s not easy leaving this seaside paradise overlooking the Pacific. But despite perfect scoring conditions for two days – light winds, sunlit skies and the ground a tad on the soft side – some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names said adios to Torrey Pines and its top-notch lodging and golf courses on Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tennis World Usa

Francesco Molinari: "Tiger Woods is a myth"

After the nice return to the field in California, Francesco Molinari has found the desire to talk about himself. In a long interview with the Ansa press agency, the Azzurri touched on many issues, announcing the collaboration with Sandro Donati. And then he also talks about Novak Djokovic and Sofia...
GOLF
houstonianonline.com

2022 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Will Zalatoris tied for Round 3 lead, aims for first Tour win

Saturday’s final round of the Farmers Insurance Open will put one of the game’s young stars squarely in the spotlight, as 25-year-old Will Zalatoris will play in the final group while seeking his first PGA Tour victory. The 2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year inserted himself into contention for Saturday’s final round by going 7 under on Friday to surge past names such as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The Associated Press

McIlroy moves within 2 shots of Harding in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy moved within two shots of leader Justin Harding after the third round at the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday as the Northern Irishman tries to win the event for the third time. McIlroy shot a 3-under 69 to get to 10...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Larger, longer Will Zalatoris in contention again for first PGA Tour title after 65 at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO – Will Zalatoris is going to win one day on the PGA Tour. Ask his peers. Golf analysts, too. And just watch him play. Well, that one day could come Saturday. A larger, longer Zalatoris is once again in position to win his first Tour title following a solid 7-under 65 Friday in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open, a round that left him atop the leaderboard alongside Jason Day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy