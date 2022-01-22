ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPOILERS: Impact Tapings From 1/21

By PWMania.com Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling taped matches and segments from the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida earlier tonight. Below are full spoilers for upcoming episodes:. * Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian in a match taped for Before The Impact. * Eddie Edwards defeated Big Kon (fka Konnor of...

PWMania

WWE NXT Star Could Be Out of Action For Most of 2022 Due To Injury

During the January 25th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, commentator Vic Joseph announced that Odyssey Jones recently underwent surgery to correct a ruptured patella tendon. While the surgery was said to be a success, Jones is expected to be out of action for most of the year. Jones injured his...
WWE
PWMania

The Miz Gives His Thoughts On MJF As A Performer

During an appearance on the Ringer Wrestling podcast, The Miz commented on the comparisons between himself and AEW star MJF:. “I don’t think he wants to be The Miz, to be honest. I don’t think any superstar, no matter what company you’re in, wants to be the next ‘this person.’ You want to be an original. There are comparisons. I’ve always been compared to, I was compared to Jericho for a while, I was compared to Ric Flair for a while. I don’t want to be compared. I want to be an originator. You take things. When you’re learning and coming up, you see things that you like out of certain superstars and are like, ‘Oh, I’ll use that, sprinkle of that, sprinkle of this’ as an homage. In a sense, you want to be an original. I don’t think he wants to be the next Miz, I think he wants to be the first him. Honestly, he’s doing a great job at it. 25 years old. When I was 25 years old, I was still in developmental and Deep South Wrestling and still learning the trade. I wasn’t putting on matches on national television and putting together memorable promos that people talk about. I wasn’t doing that. Applaud to him.”
WWE
PWMania

Report: Shane McMahon Planned For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Shane McMahon has been away from WWE for almost one year now, but Ringside News now reports that he is scheduled for Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. There is no word on if McMahon is back for WrestleMania 38 Season, but we will keep you updated. McMahon has not...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Peacock Programming For Rumble Saturday

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for Royal Rumble Saturday. Get set for Royal Rumble with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming. Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest Royal Rumble Matches, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. A...
WWE
Florida State
PWMania

Johnny Gargano Calls AEW Star The ‘Best Wrestler In The World’

During his Twitch stream, Johnny Gargano was asked about the Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson match for the AEW World Title from Winter is Coming. Here is what Gargano had to say:. “It was fantastic. They’re both amazingly talented and I wrestled Bryan twice on the Indies, both times for...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/28)

WWE will present the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble later tonight from the TMobile Center in Kansas City Missouri. The following lineup has been announced- -Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin. -Seth Rollins to appear. It’s also expected that the final angles for the...
WWE
PWMania

Seth Rollins Addresses His Reference To Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

During the January 21st 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, there were references made to Jon Moxley by both Seth Rollins and announcer Pat McAfee. Both referred to Moxley as “Mox” and not his WWE name Dean Ambrose. During an interview with TalkSport.com, Rollins commented on the name drop...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For Next Week (SPOILERS)

All Elite Wrestling taped a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night ahead of the Dynamite taping in Cleveland. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Matt Sydal, Dante Martin & Lee Moriarty def. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto. * Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho def. Megan Meyers...
WWE
Gail Kim
Jonathan Gresham
Mickie James
Maria Kanellis
Chelsea Green
Madman Fulton
Chris Sabin
Matt Taven
PWMania

Is Veer Currently Planned For The WWE Royal Rumble?

There are reportedly no plans for Veer to appear at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday. While Veer has worked several WWE Main Event matches, WWE has been teasing his official RAW re-debut for a few months now. There has been some speculation on a possible appearance at The Rumble on Saturday, but PWInsider reports that he is not currently scheduled for the show.
WWE
PWMania

Report: WWE Discussing Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

WWE reportedly has discussed a big WrestleMania 38 match for Ronda Rousey. As we’ve noted, Rousey is rumored to return to WWE in the near future, perhaps at Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. It’s been reported that at least one WWE official flew to California to meet with her last week, and that her stylist is booked for The Rumble and Monday’s post-Rumble RAW.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 1/31 (Taped On 1/26)

AEW taped the January 31 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 26 ahead of AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 1/31 (Taped On 1/26) - Matt Sydal, Dante Martin & Lee Moriarty def. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto. - Thunder Rosa & Ruby...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Updated Lineup For Wednesday

Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose is now official for AEW Dynamite. Soho vs. Rose was set up on this week’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite as Rose issued a challenge during a promo with Vickie Guerrero, demanding that she get a match with Soho. The match was then confirmed during Friday’s Rampage as Rose mocked how Soho plays the air guitar during her entrance. AEW then confirmed the bout for Dynamite.
WWE
#Impact Wrestling#Combat#The Guerrillas Of Destiny#The Bullet Club#Pco#Roh World#Roh Women#Vsk
PWMania

Trish Stratus Asked About A Possible Appearance At The 2022 Royal Rumble

During an appearance on the Bella Twins’ podcast, Trish Stratus commented on the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match and a possible appearance:. “Well, I’ll tell you this. I am filming the semi-finals of Canada’s Got Talent, they do wrap up a certain time. But I’m just, I’ll be in that headspace, so that’s sort of my focus at the moment. You know, that’s, that’s what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to be, like, in it.”
WWE
TMZ.com

Brock Lesnar Bodyslams Jackass Star Wee Man Through Restaurant Dinner Table!!

File this under warming up for Bobby Lashley ... 'cause on the eve of the Royal Rumble, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar just BODYSLAMMED Wee Man through a table -- at dinner!!. TMZ Sports obtained video from Lesnar's dinner table at a restaurant in St. Louis when the 6'3", 285-ish lb. behemoth picked up the Jackass star -- as Johnny Knoxville (who's in the RR) watched -- and sent him crashing through the wood table, breaking glass (and possibly Wee Man's back?).
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks Comments On WWE SmackDown Return

Sasha Banks has declared that she is back and ready to rumble. As noted, Banks returned on Friday’s WWE Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX and announced her spot for tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She took to Twitter after the show and commented on the return.
WWE
PWMania

Big E Moved Back To SmackDown Roster

Big E is officially a WWE SmackDown Superstar once again. Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown featured The New Day’s Big E and Kofi Kingston in a backstage interview before their win over Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin. As seen below, Kayla Braxton revealed in the interview that Big E is back on SmackDown for good. WWE later confirmed the move.
WWE
Wrestling World

Jim Ross pays tribute to Curtis Axel

The effects of the global pandemic forced WWE to take a series of drastic measures to stay alive. The Stamford-based federation has released a slew of superstars and behind-the-scenes insiders over the past couple of years. The simultaneous rise of All Elite Wrestling has certainly not helped the Stamford-based federation,...
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Reacts To WWE Turning Down Mustafa Ali’s Request To Be Released

During his recent podcast, Booker T talked about WWE turning down Mustafa Ali’s request to be released from the company:. “Maybe that’s a good thing for Mustafa. I know sometimes you speak up and you’re ticked off about something and you’ll say anything, you know what I mean? Maybe time to cool down a little bit, maybe time to think about it a little bit Maybe even have a real conversation, because sometimes I know you can get some respect when you speak your mind. I think Ali is talent. I think the character, like I said, that he pitched, that I saw was a good character that could perhaps been used. Maybe somebody has sat back and said, ‘let’s rethink this.’”
WWE
PWMania

Report: Ronda Rousey Returning To WWE Imminently As A SmackDown Regular

As reported before, Ronda Rousey has been rumored to make her return to WWE this weekend, perhaps at tonight’s Royal Rumble event or Monday’s RAW. It’s been reported that at least one WWE official flew to California to meet with the former UFC Champion last week, and her stylist has been booked to be at The Rumble and Monday’s RAW for weeks now.
WWE

