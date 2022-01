If you need any more evidence of how important today's news of Microsoft purchasing Activision Blizzard for $70 billion and what that means for Sony, here it is: Call of Duty: Vanguard was the best-selling game of the year on PlayStation 5, PS4 consoles across the US. Despite a downwards trend in sales, the FPS out of Sledgehammer Games topped the list for the year, and even 2020 title Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was third. All the revenue Sony generated from those sales could now be lost once the deal is sealed.

