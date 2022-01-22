ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown Pre And Post-Show Dark Matches

By PWMania.com Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw WWE NXT Superstars LA Knight and Roderick Strong compete. Knight defeated Strong in what was described as...

PWMania

WWE NXT Star Could Be Out of Action For Most of 2022 Due To Injury

During the January 25th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, commentator Vic Joseph announced that Odyssey Jones recently underwent surgery to correct a ruptured patella tendon. While the surgery was said to be a success, Jones is expected to be out of action for most of the year. Jones injured his...
WWE
PWMania

The Miz Gives His Thoughts On MJF As A Performer

During an appearance on the Ringer Wrestling podcast, The Miz commented on the comparisons between himself and AEW star MJF:. “I don’t think he wants to be The Miz, to be honest. I don’t think any superstar, no matter what company you’re in, wants to be the next ‘this person.’ You want to be an original. There are comparisons. I’ve always been compared to, I was compared to Jericho for a while, I was compared to Ric Flair for a while. I don’t want to be compared. I want to be an originator. You take things. When you’re learning and coming up, you see things that you like out of certain superstars and are like, ‘Oh, I’ll use that, sprinkle of that, sprinkle of this’ as an homage. In a sense, you want to be an original. I don’t think he wants to be the next Miz, I think he wants to be the first him. Honestly, he’s doing a great job at it. 25 years old. When I was 25 years old, I was still in developmental and Deep South Wrestling and still learning the trade. I wasn’t putting on matches on national television and putting together memorable promos that people talk about. I wasn’t doing that. Applaud to him.”
WWE
FanSided

Dana White tells ‘idiots’ why he didn’t put belt on Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White has been in the headlines following heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s first title defense at UFC 270 over Ciryl Gane. After surprising fans by utilizing his wrestling and successfully making the first defense of his heavyweight championship, Francis Ngannou‘s credit was short-lived, as the fight’s aftermath caught everybody’s attention.
UFC
PWMania

Undertaker & Michelle McCool Already Spotted In St. Louis

The Undertaker is already in St. Louis Missouri for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Taker and wife Michelle McCool arrived in St. Louis with their children earlier this afternoon, according to PWInsider. We reported before that Taker was scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble because McCool is returning...
WWE
PWMania

Report: Shane McMahon Planned For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Shane McMahon has been away from WWE for almost one year now, but Ringside News now reports that he is scheduled for Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. There is no word on if McMahon is back for WrestleMania 38 Season, but we will keep you updated. McMahon has not...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

News On Brock Lesnar Moving Back To WWE SmackDown

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced for several upcoming television tapings heading into WrestleMania. Based on his schedule, Lesnar will apparently be moving back to SmackDown at the end of February. Lesnar is first slated to appear on RAW this Monday at the Heritage Bank Center. That will be...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Peacock Programming For Rumble Saturday

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for Royal Rumble Saturday. Get set for Royal Rumble with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming. Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest Royal Rumble Matches, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. A...
WWE
PWMania

Johnny Gargano Calls AEW Star The ‘Best Wrestler In The World’

During his Twitch stream, Johnny Gargano was asked about the Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson match for the AEW World Title from Winter is Coming. Here is what Gargano had to say:. “It was fantastic. They’re both amazingly talented and I wrestled Bryan twice on the Indies, both times for...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 1/27 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-27-2017) Keller & Parks talk Rumble possibilities, Cena-Styles segment, Carmella-Ellsworth go shopping, Wyatt, Shane, more with live callers (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (1-27-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks went live right after Smackdown with caller and email contributions including the A.J. Styles-John Cena segment, Dolph Ziggler’s win, James Ellsworth’s shopping spree with Carmella, Bray Wyatt leaving with Randy Orton, the follow-up on Mickie James, Shane McMahon, and much more including a lot of Royal Rumble speculation with callers.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Official Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE invades the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Big E & Kofi Kingston will face Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. – Adding more matches to...
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, this is it, the go home show for the 2022 Royal Rumble. And what better way to try and sell you on buying that event than a tag team match with Big E and Kofi Kingston taking on Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss? Not doing it for you? Well how about Sonya Deville returning to ring action against Naomi, I’m sure there wont be shenanigans involved. There will no doubt be matches and segments to help build both Rumble matches, and that means a decent chance of Johnny Knoxville showing up again to promote the new JackAss movie. The bigger story is that Seth Rollins will be here to try and sell you on him and Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, and I’m sure Roman will have some kind of response. I know that isn’t the most impressive intro, but I expect a rather lack luster card given that the PPV is tomorrow, though I do hope I’m wrong. Either way, the only way to know for sure is to watch the show.
WWE
PWMania

Seth Rollins Addresses His Reference To Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

During the January 21st 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, there were references made to Jon Moxley by both Seth Rollins and announcer Pat McAfee. Both referred to Moxley as “Mox” and not his WWE name Dean Ambrose. During an interview with TalkSport.com, Rollins commented on the name drop...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On The Talent Backstage At WWE SmackDown

According to a report from Pwinsider, WWE NXT Superstars Tommaso Ciampa, Io Shirai, Roderick Strong, LA Knight and Dakota Kai are all backstage at tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings in Kansas City, MO. Kevin Owens is also backstage at the show. For what it’s worth, Xavier Woods wasn’t at the...
WWE
411mania.com

FOX Was Reportedly Happy With Recent Cameos on WWE Smackdown

Last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown had surprise cameos from Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett. Neither was advertised ahead of time and they only appeared briefly. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that FOX liked the idea of having surprise appearances on the program, which explains why they...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Ridge Holland returning to action on WWE SmackDown

Ridge Holland is returning to action for the first time since breaking his nose at Day 1. WWE has announced that Holland & Sheamus will face Cesaro & Ricochet in a tag team match on tonight's episode of SmackDown. It's a rematch from the Day 1 pre-show, where Sheamus defeated Cesaro & Ricochet on his own after Holland was injured early on.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Returns On WWE SmackDown, Enters Women’s Royal Rumble Match

During this week’s episode of SmackDown, Sasha Banks made her return to WWE and announced that she was entering the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Banks has been out of action since being injured at a WWE live event in early January. Additionally, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rick...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Speak Now: WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage reviews

Join on-air personality Denise Salcedo as she reviews back to back wrestling shows. First she breaks down the go home show for the Royal Rumble, WWE SmackDown, then highlights the best moments of AEW Rampage. Topics Rundown:. First half the stream is about WWE Smackdown:. Sasha Banks returns, was it...
WWE
PWMania

What Happened Before & After WWE SmackDown

WWE NXT Superstars worked the pre-show dark matches at tonight’s SmackDown taping from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The matches featured Io Shirai defeating Dakota Kai, and Tommaso Ciampa defeating Roderick Strong. Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne in the SmackDown dark match on January 7, then defeated T-BAR...
WWE

