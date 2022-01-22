The Usos Banned From Ringside For Royal Rumble Universal Championship Match

On the latest edition of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy commented on the epic tables match between the Hardyz and Dudley Boyz at the 2000 Royal Rumble. Matt Hardy revealed that each wrestler in that match was paid $7500: “Our payday for this match was $7,500,. Obviously we got paid more than what we initially made for the Tag Team Ladder Match and I know we were happy with this amount because we got more and they thought more of us. We were able to have an interaction with [Jim Ross] about this and basically we were learning more about the whole salary and how the payday scheme works basically. You have x amount of dollars to pay the talent on the show and then they break it down into certain percentages based on where your match falls in the hierarchy and our match was given $30,000 so then that was split between four people because there were four people in the match. It was $7,500 each and in the big scheme of things we were pretty happy about that and we were pretty sure we were going to get a WrestleMania spot following the tag team ladder match and the tag team table match so we were cool with the $7,500.”

