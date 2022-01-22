ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Usos Banned From Ringside For Royal Rumble Universal Championship Match

By PWMania.com Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are now banned from the WWE Universal Title match at the Royal Rumble. Last night’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeat The Usos in a non-title match, by DQ after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hit the ring and...

PWMania

WWE NXT Star Could Be Out of Action For Most of 2022 Due To Injury

During the January 25th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, commentator Vic Joseph announced that Odyssey Jones recently underwent surgery to correct a ruptured patella tendon. While the surgery was said to be a success, Jones is expected to be out of action for most of the year. Jones injured his...
WWE
CinemaBlend

Royal Rumble 2022: Breaking Down All Of The Matches Announced For The WWE Event

The WWE’s Royal Rumble 2022 is right around the corner, which means we’re well on the road to WrestleMania 38. The upcoming pay-per-view event has a huge impact on WrestleMania, as many of the matches that occur there solidify storylines in the months leading to the big event. The case seems to be the same this year, as Superstars head to St. Louis for what could be a career-changing opportunity.
WWE
PWMania

Undertaker & Michelle McCool Already Spotted In St. Louis

The Undertaker is already in St. Louis Missouri for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Taker and wife Michelle McCool arrived in St. Louis with their children earlier this afternoon, according to PWInsider. We reported before that Taker was scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble because McCool is returning...
WWE
FanSided

Dana White tells ‘idiots’ why he didn’t put belt on Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White has been in the headlines following heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s first title defense at UFC 270 over Ciryl Gane. After surprising fans by utilizing his wrestling and successfully making the first defense of his heavyweight championship, Francis Ngannou‘s credit was short-lived, as the fight’s aftermath caught everybody’s attention.
UFC
PWMania

Report: Shane McMahon Planned For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Shane McMahon has been away from WWE for almost one year now, but Ringside News now reports that he is scheduled for Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. There is no word on if McMahon is back for WrestleMania 38 Season, but we will keep you updated. McMahon has not...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Comments On Entering WWE Royal Rumble Match

As we’ve noted, Sasha Banks made her return to WWE TV on tonight’s SmackDown, and announced her entry in Saturday night’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. “The Boss” returned during a segment that also featured SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Natalya and Shotzi, which ended in a brawl with Banks getting the upperhand on Flair.
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Recalls Being A Surprise Entrant In The 2011 Royal Rumble Match

Booker T talked about what it’s like to be a surprise entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble match during an episode of The Hall of Fame podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer had this opportunity in 2011 after being away from the company for a few years while in TNA Wrestling.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Will Trish Stratus Be in the Women's Royal Rumble Match?

The Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and while we have learned of the majority of the participants, there are still some open spots in both the Men's and Women's Rumble matches. One name that has been brought up several times as a possible surprise for the Women's match is Trish Stratus, especially since her frequent nemesis Lita has already been revealed for it. Stratus was asked about the possibility of her showing up in the Royal Rumble during the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, and while she didn't say she would be involved, she also didn't rule it out. Here's what she said.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy Recalls The Match Against The Dudley Boyz At The Royal Rumble 2000

On the latest edition of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy commented on the epic tables match between the Hardyz and Dudley Boyz at the 2000 Royal Rumble. Matt Hardy revealed that each wrestler in that match was paid $7500: “Our payday for this match was $7,500,. Obviously we got paid more than what we initially made for the Tag Team Ladder Match and I know we were happy with this amount because we got more and they thought more of us. We were able to have an interaction with [Jim Ross] about this and basically we were learning more about the whole salary and how the payday scheme works basically. You have x amount of dollars to pay the talent on the show and then they break it down into certain percentages based on where your match falls in the hierarchy and our match was given $30,000 so then that was split between four people because there were four people in the match. It was $7,500 each and in the big scheme of things we were pretty happy about that and we were pretty sure we were going to get a WrestleMania spot following the tag team ladder match and the tag team table match so we were cool with the $7,500.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Comments On Never Winning The WWE Royal Rumble Match, & More

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on never winning the WWE Royal Rumble match, why it doesn’t bother him, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On never winning the Rumble:...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Peacock Programming For Rumble Saturday

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for Royal Rumble Saturday. Get set for Royal Rumble with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming. Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest Royal Rumble Matches, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. A...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Educated Guesses On Favorites For The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

It is quite difficult to conceive the fact that we are already on the road to WrestleMania once again. In the age of the coronavirus, it still feels as though the 2020 Royal Rumble happened last year. Does anyone else feel that way? Regardless of such, there has been plenty of change since the landscape of not only WWE, but sports entertainment at large, was flipped on its head. But now, we are back to where we begin, which is the first pit stop on the Road to WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble.
WWE
PWMania

Jeff Hardy’s Passion For Wrestling Is Said To Have Been ‘Renewed’

During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Matt Hardy commented on being able to reunite with his brother Jeff now that Jeff is no longer working for WWE:. “When it comes to myself and Jeff teaming up, being the Hardy Boyz, it’s like riding a bike. You just get back on and start peddling. It’s business as usual. That’s one thing that is really cool. I’ve literally been there since this guy was born. We know each other inside and out and it’s going to be fun. Jeff’s excitement and passion for wrestling has been so renewed now that he has this new horizon in front of him. Very excited about that. Without going too much into detail, I’m very excited to where 2022 is going to take the Hardy Boyz. I feel it’s going to be a great year for Matt and Jeff.”
WWE

