The Undertaker To Be At Royal Rumble Weekend

By PWMania.com Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Legend The Undertaker is scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble next weekend. While anything is possible when it comes to Taker making a special appearance...

Undertaker & Michelle McCool Already Spotted In St. Louis

The Undertaker is already in St. Louis Missouri for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Taker and wife Michelle McCool arrived in St. Louis with their children earlier this afternoon, according to PWInsider. We reported before that Taker was scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble because McCool is returning...
WWE
