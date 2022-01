The San Diego Unified School District is giving parents a heads-up: Some schools could close for a day or longer if the current staffing shortage gets worse. One thing parents won't see, the district says, is a district-wide shutdown that would send all students back to distance learning. Rather, any closures will happen on a school-by-school, day-by-day-basis. If too many teachers and staff get sick, to the point where a school could not cover students’ needs, the principal would get in touch with the district to advise that the school may have to close for the day.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO