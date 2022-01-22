ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Letters to the editor Jan. 22

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 7 days ago

Simple solution

I am writing to express my extreme concern at the consequences of the Planning Board’s recent decision to approve the rehab/housing project at the Fairbridge Inn site, specifically, the 30-day eviction notice presented to the current residents.

I could go on for a long time regarding the extent and the details of the impact that this short-notice decision will have on the low-income and otherwise disadvantaged residents in the middle of winter in a non-existent alternative housing market as well as the resulting impact on the overall Kalispell community – moral, humanitarian and financial. But I won’t. I believe you are – individually and as a group – clued-in enough to understand the enormity of the problem.

There is a simple solution and that is for the council to impose a condition on the project approval which involves mitigation of impact. If there were trees on the property, their removal would have to be taken into account and considered in the proposal, so it is not by any means excessive to insist that the removal of residents be taken into account and that the existing or new owners also provide solutions to the current residents’ dilemmas – delaying eviction and/or providing alternative housing solutions. Failing that, the burden will fall on the public sector and the entire Kalispell community.

I believe that the renovation of the Fairbridge/Outlaw site is a benefit to the community. But we cannot overlook the short-term impact of the disruption of people’s lives and the communities security (of all kinds) because the long-term benefit is apparent nor can we create and permit a situation where the public is disadvantaged to the benefit of a private corporation.

Thank you for your time and your concern for the citizens whom you are elected to represent. Find and implement a solution to your neighbors’ problems.

— Ron Gerson, Kalispell

Where’s the outrage?

I have lived in Kalispell for 45 years. During this time, I have worked as a teacher, voted, paid taxes, and raised four children who are now college-educated, successful adults.

Until I became a CASA volunteer two years ago, I had no idea of the scope of the other “side” of our lovely town.

The Fairbridge Inn is not just a hotel. In the long-term facility are many people who are not drug addicts or alcoholics. There are families raising children in the only housing available. Many of them work multiple jobs, trying to survive. This eviction leaves around 100 people nowhere to go during a Flathead winter where rentals are nonexistent.

I find it interesting, but very sad, that this situation has prompted little or no outrage. We seem to care much more about abandoned pets than we do about the hurting people in our midst.

— Kate Fraser, Kalispell

No place to go

I know from personal experience that living at the Fairbridge Inn long-term is nothing to smile about, but it was about the only affordable thing I could find at the time. It is definitely the “Baltic Ave” of Kalispell Monopoly, but it was warm and had utilities included.

Working retail for about $14/hr at the time, I just couldn’t afford the sky-high rent prices anywhere else. The “Outlaw”, as we called it, probably housed around 300+ people, people who are now being evicted and put out on the streets. The problem isn’t finding a job in Kalispell, it is finding one with a decent enough living-wage to pay for rent in this town.

Furthermore, not only is rent preposterously high here, but there is not a significant enough availability of any affordable housing in the valley. If you can find something the rent is likely too costly for you to afford. Flathead County and Kalispell city planning must create more section 8 or affordable rental housing. It is the only way to keep retail staff here in town. Most of the “jobs” here are retail and they simply do not pay enough for the cost of living here.

Community Action Partnership (CAPS) can help these people with rent, however, when asked they claim that there is nothing to rent available. This backlog in affordable housing will impact this entire city, most likely sooner than later. If the working class cannot afford to live here, then who will work?

We all should stop and think about the ramifications of closing the Fairbridge Inn. There really is no place for these evicted people to go. What will they do now? Probably move out of town and let more Californians move in.

— Matt Evans, Kalispell

