All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "A Ground to Stand, A Place to Call" brings works from the first year MFA cohort - Sarah Chess, Gabrielle Constantine, Alex Freyre, Rowan Howe, and Jennifer Teresa Villanueva - into a conversation of blurred identities and spaces in limbo. These artists obscure, muddle and occasionally reveal the complexities of our relationship with land, memory, and the passage of time. Though vastly different in their material approach, each artist finds commonality in their quest to pin down what lies between.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO