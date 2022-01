All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In honor of the "Twilight Epiphany" Skyspace’s decade-long history as a site for musical innovation, this exhibition celebrates experimentation across the disciplines of art and music and pays homage to visual and performing artists who have demonstrated a deep engagement with the field of music. Incorporating both visual and acoustic elements, the works on view will explore the generative intersections between these fields, inviting visitors to engage their senses while considering a wide range of themes, including perception, memory, the passage of time, our relationship to technology and the environment, and the struggle for racial justice and social change.

