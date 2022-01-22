ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Le Garage Sale

culturemap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with...

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

Garage Sale Pricing Guide: Kids' Stuff, Toys, Furniture, Art, Clothes

When trying to offload old books, furniture, kids' items, and clothes, a garage sale is just one of many ways to get the job done. You can sell online on Facebook marketplace or Craigslist, bargain with neighbors on the Next Door app, or drop everything off with a charity. But if you're trying to get top dollar for your household goods, then the latter two options are off the table.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Car Garage-Scented Soaps

The Outlaw's Garage Handmade Pumice Soap is a somewhat obscurely scented cosmetic product that is focused on providing consumers access to a natural soap option that is perfect for avid mechanics or automotive enthusiasts. The soap is reported to have the aroma of gasoline, oil and just a touch of...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lingerie#Staples#Art#Le Garage Sale
WKRG

Is there any advantage to painting a garage floor?

WANT TO ASK DANNY YOUR HOME IMPROVEMENT QUESTION? Submit Below:. Jason asks: Is there any advantage to painting a garage floor?. Danny Lipford: One advantage in painting a garage floor is it looks a heck of a lot better. And it’s easier to keep clean. But you have to prepare any surface you’re painting, particularly a garage floor that has oil spots all over it and probably has never really been cleaned very well.
INTERIOR DESIGN
timespub.com

Spotlight: Fletcher’s Garage

The pandemic has brought out a lot of new challenges on a lot of subjects. One of the industries (surprisingly to me) was the Used Car market. Used car Inventory availability, new car availability, the parts supply chain have all affected the market. Prices of New and Used Vehicles have been driven up due to all these factors. Now, more than ever, you need to feel confident in your vehicle purchase.
BUYING CARS
kptv.com

At The Garages continues to entertain at new location

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Lake Oswego is now the new home of At The Garages! The venue will have live music each night of the week, including jam sessions for both kids and adults. Along with live music At The Garages offers dancing, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy. FOX 12’s Ayo Elise stopped by the spot to learn more about how the owners and musicians will continue to welcome Rose City through it’s doors.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

Aldi is selling a dupe of Nespresso’s £65 aeroccino milk frother for just £20

In recent years, making a cup of coffee at home has stepped up several notches with instant granules shunned in favour of barista-worthy beverages.But, we hear the coffee lovers among you cry, what is a “proper” cup of Joe without a textured dollop of frothy milk?While espresso machines and bean-to-cup appliances do their part when it comes to delivering a rich and smooth brew, perfectly frothed milk is a tricky art to master and, until recently, has been the preserve of cafes.Luckily, you can now get your hands on high-tech gadgets that do all the hard work for you but...
SHOPPING
todayshomeowner.com

Terrazzo Transforms Garage Floor

Bill Taylor’s garage has never looked better. He transformed the floor into an automobile showroom with Terrazzo™ stone coating. “My expectation for this product included a professional look after completion, a slip-resistant finish, and long-lasting beauty,” says Taylor, a Kentucky resident. “So far my expectations have been met.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

How to add extra storage space in any kitchen for $40

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove – Kitchen Storage Solution with Zero Installation Rating: 4 Stars Give your kitchen a clean and tidy look! StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that quickly attaches to your stove providing a sturdy storage space for condiments, spices, oils, and decor.No need to purchase special adhesives or drill holes in your kitchen wall. Just place this magnetic shelf on top of your stove and you’re all set. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $39.99 Buy from Walmart $49.99 We recently told you about a fantastic bathroom storage solution. It gives you a surprising about of space in...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

11 best jewellery gifts for Valentine’s Day that they’ll fall in love with

While it might feel like Christmas was just yesterday, it’s now time to start thinking about gifting for Valentine’s Day. And while the day has traditionally been reserved for a partner, it needn’t be – you may find yourself wanting to treat your gal pal or a relative.Whoever you’re celebrating this 14 February, we think something sparkly goes a little further than flowers. Nothing provides the same amount of joy as a jewellery piece that they will reach for time and again. If chosen well, it’ll be a daily wear that constantly reminds them of you.When gifting jewellery, it’s always worth...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Daily South

The Space-Saving Trick for Creating More Storage in a Small Bathroom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The bathroom is the place where many of our days begin and end. It's where we set ourselves up for success with a rigorous skin-care routine (including SPF) in the morning, and it's where we unwind with a hot bath and generous slather of retinol cream at night. Basically, it's a pretty important space in the house.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy