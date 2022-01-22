Le Garage Sale

In recent years, making a cup of coffee at home has stepped up several notches with instant granules shunned in favour of barista-worthy beverages.But, we hear the coffee lovers among you cry, what is a “proper” cup of Joe without a textured dollop of frothy milk?While espresso machines and bean-to-cup appliances do their part when it comes to delivering a rich and smooth brew, perfectly frothed milk is a tricky art to master and, until recently, has been the preserve of cafes.Luckily, you can now get your hands on high-tech gadgets that do all the hard work for you but...

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO