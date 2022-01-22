Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Share Baby News

And baby makes three!

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole announced the baby news on social media.

Stating, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride Nicole Hocking”

In a series of photos on Instagram, you can see Luke standing behind Nicole while they hold a photo of the sonogram.

Nicole also shared the good news on social media by stating, “this may be the best year yet baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

Fellow country artists congratulated the couple. Maren Morris says, “Congratulations, y’all!”

Kane Brown added, “BRO!!!! Congrats my guy! Gonna be a lot harder to jump on call of duty now” and Ashley McBride shared, “this is FANTASTIC!! Congratulations you two!!!!”

The couple was wed a year and a half ago in August 2020, they held their ceremony in Florida.

