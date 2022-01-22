ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Red bus sells for $1.3M at Florida auction

By CHRIS PETERSON
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 7 days ago

A red bus sold at auction Jan. 15 for $1.3 million in Kissimmee, Florida.

While the bus was at least partially advertised by auctioneers from Mecum Auctions, a Wisconsin-based auction company, as a Glacier National Park bus, the finer print noted it actually came from Yellowstone.

Bruce Austin, a red bus expert, owner and collector noted the bus would have originally been yellow, not red and has since been repainted. It was previously owned by Jackie and Gary Runyon.

“This (sale) is a really good number,” said Jordan Acevedo, a customer experience agent with Mecum.

“We are expecting gigantic numbers,” a commentator said as the auction commenced.

There were only White 35 red buses that actually ran in Glacier. Of those, 33 are currently being used. The other bus is in storage by the Park Service in its original condition, and the other one, No. 100, was ruined in an accident years ago, Austin noted.

The remaining 33 are operated by concessionaire Xanterra and are currently being restored in phases as part of the contract with the Park Service.

The auctioned off bus was advertised as being one of 500 buses made by the White Motor Company at the time.

Austin couldn’t say if that number was completely accurate. But he did note that White made that style of bus not just for Yellowstone and Glacier, but for other parks and attractions across the country.

Even if it ran in Yellowstone, it’s still a rare machine.

Of the fleet of 99 buses that ran in Yellowstone, there’s only about 67 or 68 of them left, Austin noted. He said White, at the time, used the best available technology it had for the buses.

The 318 CI 16A Flathead 6-cylinder engine in the bus was easy to work on and had about 55 to 60 horsepower.

The sale price of the bus worried Austin, however.

He noted legitimate collectors, historians and restorers “are being priced out of the business.”

He also worried that the insurance on the vintage buses he owns would double.

He owns several vintage buses himself, including a 1927 Cadillac touring bus that was part of a small fleet used to take President Franklin Delano Roosevelt over the Going-to-the-Sun Road in 1934 — the summer after the Highway was completed.

Comments / 0

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Smithonian

A Piece of Texas Music History Sells at Auction Amid Claims That It Was Stolen

Hippies, musicians, country music lovers and free spirits active in the Austin, Texas, concert scene during the 1970s were likely familiar with Armadillo World Headquarters (AWHQ), a popular music hall and beer garden that acted as a renowned haven for indie artists. Among the famous acts who played gigs at the venue were the Clash, Elvis Costello, the B52s, the Talking Heads, Ray Charles, Bruce Springsteen, the Ramones, and Willie Nelson—a regular patron.
AUSTIN, TX
Motorious

Shiftgate Auctions Selling Rare G500 Convertible

Without a doubt this is a luxurious cruiser that any German collector would love to get their hands on. The Mercedes G-Wagon is one of Germany’s most famous luxury vehicles because of its incredible versatility, utility, and design. Everything from the beautiful boxy exterior coated in many popular colors to the V8 engine under the hood, which makes driving these mighty machines a ton of fun, is meant to make you smile. This particular car is no exception to that rule. It sports everything that makes the G-wagon vehicles incredibly popular and a production date that puts it near a classic category. So what is it that makes this incredible vehicle worth this tremendous praise that it has been given over the last 23 years?
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Kissimmee, FL
Traffic
BBC

Villa Aurora: Rome property fails to sell for €471m at auction

A villa in the Italian capital Rome housing the only mural by Caravaggio has failed to sell at auction. Villa Aurora is at the centre of a legal battle between its current occupier, Texas-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, and her stepsons. The villa, which had a starting price of €471m...
REAL ESTATE
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Launches Auction Site That Won't Only Sell Porsches

In recent years, several classic car auctions have popped up, gaining great popularity with enthusiasts across the country. Perhaps exacerbated by the pandemic, a number of them exist, all vying for your attention and hard-earned cash. Porsche is the latest company to join the game and while one would think...
BUYING CARS
businessden.com

134 undeveloped acres by DIA sell for $18M at bankruptcy auction

The seller, who bought the site for $2.1 million in 2018 and spoke of building a 1,000-home, amphitheater-anchored community, ended up filing for Chapter 11. You must be a member to access BusinessDen's exclusive reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW. - - - TERMS OF SERVICE:. ALL MEMBERSHIPS RENEW AUTOMATICALLY. YOU WILL BE...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auctioneers#Yellowstone National Park#Mecum Auctions#The Park Service#The White Motor Company#Ci#Flathead
The Independent

Snow plough fires slush at traffic and causes 40 car accidents

A snow plough driver in Ohio was suspended after firing ice and slush at drivers, causing accidents involving 40 vehicles.Video of the incident allegedly saw the plough operator direct a huge arc of slush across the highway median and into oncoming traffic over the course of several miles.Truck driver Michael Lemon caught the incident, which police say left 12 people injured, on his cab dashcam.“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Mr Lemon, whose truck was damaged during the incident, told News5 Cleveland.“I didn’t know how to react, I was just dumbfounded that somebody could be so reckless.”And he added:...
ACCIDENTS
gmauthority.com

Lime Green C8 Corvette Splits In Half Following High Speed Crash In New Jersey

A set of photos showing a lime green C8 Corvette Stingray that was split in half following a high-speed crash are being circulated online this week. The photos were posted by the Mantua Township Fire Department, based in Sewell, New Jersey, to its own Facebook page on January 22nd. The gallery shows a modified lime green C8 Corvette Stingray split clean in half, with the passenger cell sitting near a wooded area, about 15 or 20 feet away from the rear sub-assembly.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Auctions
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Burned Lot Listed For Sale

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time since the Marshall Fire, evidence is surfacing that some residents are opting out of rebuilding. One homeowner whose home was destroyed has placed the property for sale. (credit: Zillow) The property is located on Mohawk Circle, on the edge of the Marshall Fire burn scar. (credit: Zillow) The posting on Zillow lists the lot for $350,000 and states no beds, no baths, no square feet. The posting also includes a picture of the home that once stood there and the lot now. (credit: Zillow)
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

State Lawmakers Cracking Down On Professional Shoplifters

DENVER (CBS4)– Organized retail crime syndicates have found a modern-day pawnshop on platforms like Amazon and some state lawmakers say the giant e-commerce company is making it too easy for them. (credit: Harris County, TX) A bill by Representatives Dylan Roberts and Terri Carver aims to crack down on professional shoplifters or “boosters.” They steal billions of dollars in merchandise every year from stores like Home Depot and peddle the stolen products, immediately and anonymously, on sites like Amazon, eBay and Facebook Marketplace. Law enforcement recovered $1 million in stolen merchandise stacked floor to ceiling inside a Texas house last year. All of...
COLORADO STATE
Maxim

This Classic Mercedes 300SL ‘Alloy’ Gullwing Could Sell for $9 Million at Auction

The ultimate version of Mercedes’ “sports car of the century” is up for grabs. Alongside a $1 million Porsche 918 Spyder and this super-rare Jaguar XJ220, the upcoming RM Sotheby’s Arizona event will feature a Mercedes 300SL Gullwing that could command a $9 million bid. That’s over four times what pristine examples of the 20th century’s greatest sports car usually fetch at auction.
BUYING CARS
hometownnewsvolusia.com

UF survey: ‘Florida’ OJ sells better

Consumers are more likely to buy orange juice if they think the fruit comes from Florida, new University of Florida research shows. In fact, top reasons consumers purchase orange juice include taste, health benefits and origin of the fruit. Grocery shoppers say they want orange juice from Florida. Sometimes, those...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
159
Followers
248
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy